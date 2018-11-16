Labrada Nutrition Launches Mint Chocolate LEAN BODY RTD Protein Shake

Labrada Nutrition has released its newest delicious flavor of its best-selling Lean Body® Protein Shake RTD, Mint Chocolate, into its beverage line of seven other flavors: Vanilla, Chocolate, Salted Carmel, Cookies and Cream, Strawberry, Banana, & Café Mocha.

The Lean Body® Ready-to-Drink Protein shake contains 0g sugar, 5g of fiber, and packs in 40g of high-quality protein. It is also gluten-free.

Lee Labrada, CEO and founder of Labrada Nutrition said: “I am so excited about the launch of the Mint Chocolate Lean Body® RTD. It is the perfect blend of rich chocolate with a hint of mint — an amazing flavor that will keep your taste buds wanting more. Lean Body® RTDs are super convenient for anyone who wants to get lean and stay fit, but doesn’t have the time to cook or eat a meal. Plus, it’s perfect if you’re looking for a nutritious energy boost in the mid-morning or afternoon.

“It has been over 18 months since our last new flavor introduction into our Lean Body® RTD line. We took our time to make sure that we developed just the right, unique flavor and were able to really nail the balance of what I call ‘Chocolate Minty-ness!’ I have to say we hit the flavor profile perfectly for our customers.”

The Lean Body® Ready-to-Drink Protein Shake comes in 17oz. resealable environmentally-friendly Tetra Pak cartons that “Protect What’s Good.™”

Lean Body® Ready-to-Drink Protein Shakes are available nationwide from select U.S. retailers and gyms. They are also available online at www.leanbody.com

About Labrada Nutrition

Labrada Nutrition, headquartered in Houston, Texas, was founded in 1995 by IFBB Pro Bodybuilding Hall of Famer and former Mr. Universe Lee Labrada. The company creates and distributes a range of nutritional products and supplements including Lean Body® Ready-to-Drink Protein Shakes, bars and meal replacements. The company also provides education on fitness, nutrition, and health to support the company mission of helping people get into their best shape.

Labrada Nutrition products are proudly made in America. Since 1995 all Labrada supplements are lab-tested by an independent third-party analytical lab to ensure that “If it’s on the label, it’s in the bottle.” That’s why Labrada has become the most trusted name in sports nutrition. Labrada products are distributed nationally and internationally through health food stores, fitness centers and gyms, and other retail outlets.

For more information, visit www.leanbody.com