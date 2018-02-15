Lavit Partners with Alpine Start Foods

NEW YORK, N.Y. — A new partnership between beverage technology company Lavit, LLC and premium instant coffee brand Alpine Start Foods, allows companies to offer their employees the first eco-friendly iced coffee option from their office water coolers.

The partnership includes Alpine Start’s original blend of premium instant coffee for Lavit’s patented, single-serve cold beverage water coolers. Alpine Start’s iced coffee will be available in Lavit EcoCaps, 100-percent recyclable aluminum capsules used to craft custom cold beverages with still and/or sparkling water. Its Cooler Water Cooler™, now installed in approximately 1,500 locations nationwide, helps encourage hydration by making the act of drinking water more fun, varied and personal. Other brand partners include Juice Press and AriZona Beverages.

“Alpine Start was born out of the desire to change the way we drink coffee on-the-go without sacrificing quality or taste,” said Alpine Start Foods CEO and Co-Founder Alex Hanifin. “Like Lavit, we aim to disrupt the traditional beverage industry by providing a superior tasting and accessible alternative. Our partnership with Lavit brings a delicious and convenient iced coffee option to offices nationwide.”

Alpine Start’s premium iced coffee is brewed black, unsweetened, is preservative-free and made from an original blend of high quality, high altitude Arabica beans sourced straight from Colombia. Lavit dispensers prevent any cross contamination of flavors so each beverage, whether it’s sparkling water or iced coffee, is made perfectly every time in seconds.

“This announcement on Valentine’s Day is especially meaningful as we empower companies to share some extra love with their employees by offering the industry’s first iced coffee option from a water cooler,” said Richard Hirsch, vice president of marketing for Lavit. “This iced coffee is the real thing – not a watered down, messy drink with time-consuming steps to produce. We continually strive to provide companies with new and innovative ways to help maintain employee hydration and happiness in the workplace, while providing a sacrifice-free way to help the environment. Our collaboration with Alpine Start underscores our commitment to helping our users make delicious and high-quality beverages with just the touch of a button – no bottle or can required.”

Current Lavit Cooler users can order Alpine Start EcoCaps from their break room service provider immediately. To request a free trial of Lavit in your office, visit https://www.drinklavit.com/alpine-start-beverages.

About Alpine Start Foods

Alpine Start is a premium brand of instant coffee for everyday adventures — born out of a desire to make a great tasting, affordable cup of coffee that can be prepared anywhere. Founded in 2016 by Matt Segal and Alex Hanifin, the brand has quickly gained national distribution in key grocery and sporting goods retailers like REI, HEB, and Whole Foods by offering an innovative solution to an old problem. For more information, please visit: https://alpinestartfoods.com.

About Lavit, LLC

Lavít (pronounced “LA-veet”), founded in 2011 and headquartered in New York City, is an eco-friendly, beverage technology company seeking to disrupt the multi-billion-dollar bottling industry. The company’s Cooler Water CoolerTM helps personalize the way people stay hydrated by allowing them to craft the cold beverage of their choice in seconds with just a push of a button. Beverage options include still or sparkling water as well as a growing roster of popular brands and flavors – all with zero preservatives and just 10 calories or less per 12-ounce serving. Users craft beverages by inserting fully recyclable aluminum EcoCaps™ into a Lavit cooler and then adjusting flavor intensity and carbonation level. For every EcoCap sold, Lavit donates to onedrop.org, providing clean drinking water for those in need around the world. Learn more at www.drinklavit.com.