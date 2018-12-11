MTN DEW AMP Launches ‘Game Fuel’ Line

PURCHASE, N.Y. – In one of the most anticipated innovation launches of the upcoming year, MTN DEW AMP is bringing its bold, boundary-pushing style to the world of gameplay with the launch of its newest beverage: MTN DEW AMP GAME FUEL®. Including ingredients shown to improve accuracy and alertness, and complete with a no-slip grip and unique re-sealable lid, MTN DEW AMP GAME FUEL allows players an enhanced gaming experience. But the best part? MTN DEW AMP GAME FUEL is designed by gamers, for gamers, meaning its vitamin-charged and caffeine-boosted formula is curated for those who thrive on the thrill of competition.

“Knowing gaming is an endurance sport, we carefully listened to what players have been asking for when it comes to a beverage,” said Erin Chin, senior director, marketing, Mountain Dew. “MTN DEW AMP GAME FUEL is the first-ever drink created with gamers in mind. We worked with gamers to truly understand what they are looking for in a beverage when gaming, then applied what we learned to develop the product. We can’t wait to share MTN DEW AMP GAME FUEL with the gaming world come January.”

Level 1: Epic Co-Ops

MTN DEW AMP GAME FUEL is also giving gamers access to some of the biggest events, leagues and esports teams, starting with its newCall of Duty World League sponsorship. Taking place Dec. 7-9, players at the upcoming Las Vegas competition will get an exclusive first taste of MTN DEW AMP GAME FUEL ahead of its 2019 launch.

“MTN DEW AMP GAME FUEL shares our vision for growing the audience for esports, and will help us deliver unique experiences for fans at each Call of Duty World League event this season, as well as help create exceptional content for viewers online,” said Brandon Snow, chief revenue officer of Activision Blizzard Esports Leagues. “CWL looks forward to working closely with the MTN DEW AMP GAME FUEL team to develop the most exciting season in Call of Duty World League history.”

MTN DEW AMP GAME FUEL is also expanding its gaming roster with the addition of OpTic Gaming, an industry-defining esports, media and entertainment organization. “We are grateful to partner with such a prestigious beverage brand, as they share in the belief of our core values: precision and focus,” said Ryan Musselman, president, Infinite Esports & Entertainment. “We look forward to helping launch the MTN DEW AMP GAME FUEL brand, and are excited for all of the new content and opportunities they will bring for the Green Wall.”

Level 2: Fuel FTW!

MTN DEW AMP GAME FUEL is specially crafted to give gamers the boost they need during game play. The ingredients contained in MTN DEW AMP GAME FUEL, caffeine in combination with theanine, have been shown to increase accuracy and alertness. All flavors contain 90 calories and 90mg of caffeine per 16 oz. can, as well as white grape juice and Vitamins A and B.

Level 3: Next-Gen Hardware

The MTN DEW AMP GAME FUEL can was specifically designed to consider how gamers play. The re-sealable lid, created by Xolution, which specializes in innovative packaging solutions, allows for more uninterrupted game play and easy opening. The can’s no-slip grip mirrors the sensory design of accessories and hardware in gaming.

MTN DEW AMP GAME FUEL will launch all four flavors – Charged Cherry Burst, Charged Berry Blast, Charged Tropical Strike and Charged Original DEW – in retail stores nationwide on Monday, Jan. 14, 2019 in 16 oz. cans. MTN DEW AMP GAME FUEL is now available to pre-order at Amazon.com and Walmart.com.

Visit Facebook.com/MTNDEWAMPGAMEFUEL to stay up to date on the latest and join the conversation on Twitter at @MDAMPGAMEFUEL.

