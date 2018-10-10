NACS 2018 Gallery: New Products Pt. 1 – Coffee and Energy Drinks
Innovation was everywhere this week at the 2018 National Association of Convenience Stores (NACS) trade show in La Vegas. In the first of a two-part gallery of new products from the show, we highlight some notable new launches in the realm of coffee and energy drinks, including products from Coca-Cola, La Colombe, Nescafe and Monster.
Far Coast
Coca-Cola will expand its RTD coffee portfolio with the January 2019 launch of Far Coast, the company’s first cold brew product. Available in resealable 8.8 oz aluminum bottles in three flavors — Single Source Ethiopian, Signature Blend - Latin America, and the dairy added Cafe Con Leche— the shelf-stable line will emphasize the quality and sourcing of the coffee beans.
Optimum Nutrition
Optimum Nutrition shared samples of Essential Amin.O. Energy + Electrolytes, available in Blueberry Lemonade, Juicy Strawberry and Grape flavors.
La Colombe
Having launched its Lemonade Cold Brew Shandy earlier this year, La Colombe shared samples of its second shandy flavor — grapefruit — at NACS 2018.
FORTO
As reported on BevNET last week, coffee shot brand FORTO premiered its new full-size RTD coffee line at NACS. The three-SKU line, available in Chocolate, Coffee and Vanilla flavors, contains 200mg of caffeine per bottle.
Juice Monster
In early 2019, Monster is set to launch the newest flavor in its Juice Monster line: Pacific Punch, which will contain 160mg of caffeine and 30 percent fruit juice.
High Brew Coffee
At NACS, High Brew shared samples of its newest cold brew coffee product: Triple Shot, a four-SKU line of 11 oz. coffees that contain three times the amount of caffeine as a regular cup of coffee, about 200-210mg. The line is available Espresso, Vanilla and Black varieties, as well as a Chocolate flavor that contains 20g of protein and 4g of fiber.
Monster Hydro
Starting in February 2019, Monster Hydro will swap its existing 16 oz. can format for a 24.5 oz. glass bottle with a resealable screw cap. Each bottle contains three servings and 188 mg of caffeine.
Nescafé
Nescafé showcased a pair of new products at this year’s NACS show. Whipped Cold Latte, available in French Vanilla and Coffee flavors, creates a foamed milk texture after shaking the bottle. The line is made with whole milk and contains 240 calories per bottle. Meanwhile, Coffee Protein Smoothie (not pictured) is positioned as a nutritious drinkable snack with coffee: available in Mocha or Banana, the line contains 15g of protein from peas, as well as oats and almond butter, in each 11 oz bottle.
Runa
Organic energy drink maker Runa showcased a three-SKU line of sugar-sweetened natural energy drinks available in three flavors — Berry, Mango and Pineapple — to complement its existing zero-calorie sugar-free flavors.