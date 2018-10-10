NACS 2018 Gallery: New Products Pt. 1 – Coffee and Energy Drinks

Nescafé

Nescafé showcased a pair of new products at this year’s NACS show. Whipped Cold Latte, available in French Vanilla and Coffee flavors, creates a foamed milk texture after shaking the bottle. The line is made with whole milk and contains 240 calories per bottle. Meanwhile, Coffee Protein Smoothie (not pictured) is positioned as a nutritious drinkable snack with coffee: available in Mocha or Banana, the line contains 15g of protein from peas, as well as oats and almond butter, in each 11 oz bottle.