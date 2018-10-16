NACS 2018 Video: Fiji Takes New Paths Forward

In July, Fiji left the Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) allied brands portfolio to handle its own distribution through its self-controlled DSD network. The transition marks the start of a new era for the premium water brand, and at the National Association of Convenience Stores (NACS) Show 2018 in Las Vegas this month the company’s president Elizabeth Stephenson gave BevNET some insight into what the future might look like.

In an interview filmed at the show, Stephenson discussed why Fiji left KDP, how the company is navigating its revised distribution strategy and how it is working closely with retailers to continue growing the brand’s reach and appeal with consumers. As well, Stephenson talked about creating new use occasions through innovations such as its new sports cap bottle to expand its audience of athletic consumers.

“I think we’ve really taken the middleman out,” Stephenson said. “We’re going to have a close relationship with our retailers and we’re going to have a close relationship ultimately to our consumers, who are really who matter.”