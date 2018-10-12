NessAlla Kombucha Celebrates 10th Anniversary with a New Look

MADISON, Wis. — NessAlla Kombucha, located at 1418 S. Park Street, is celebrating its tenth trip around the sun this year. Since setting out on that voyage, the company has undergone tremendous growth and change. Vanessa Tortolano and Alla Tsypin, co-founders, want to communicate this transformation with a new identity.

Whole Lotta Love

The updated logotype is a nod to poster design and lettering from the 1920s and 1970s with a dash of inspiration from soft-drink and beer logos.

It’s a Living Thing

Boochie – aka the NessAlla “mascot” – received a makeover. She’s still ecstatic, bold and welcoming, but updated with a more realistic human figure. After all, kombucha is a living thing, and Boochie is too.

She’s a Rainbow

NessAlla Kombucha has always been loud and proud. Our new labels feature bold design elements and vibrant colorways. When lined up on store shelves in rainbow formation, the NessAlla Kombucha bottles jump out and catch one’s eye. Look for the new bottles at a grocery store or co-op near you!

About NessAlla Kombucha

NessAlla Kombucha was founded in 2008 by Vanessa Tortolano and Alla Tsypin. Their brewery is located on the South Side of Madison and is one of the first craft kombucha breweries in the United States. NessAlla Kombucha uses organic, fair-trade ingredients, and is committed to earth-friendly practices. For more information about the business, please visit nessalla.com