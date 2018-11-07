Obrigado Premieres New Coconut Milks and Fruit Juice Blends

IRVINE, Calif. – Obrigado, Brazil’s much-loved coconut beverage brand, will showcase its new Coconut Milks and Fruit Juice Blends at booth F1157 during PLMA’s 2018 Private Label Trade Show from November 11-13 in Chicago. Obrigado will also be sampling its 100 percent pure coconut water at PLMA 2018.

Obrigado’s new Coconut Milks – available in Original, Mango & Passion Fruit and Strawberry & Banana flavors – feature a delicious blend of its premium 100 percent pure coconut water and coconut cream. The smooth, naturally refreshing and tasty beverages can be added to cereal, coffee or smoothies, or simply enjoyed on their own.

“We’re always looking for new ways to push the envelope when it comes to beverage innovation and sustainability, and our new Coconut Milks and Fruit Juice Blends are the perfect examples of this,” said Perry Green, vice president of sales for Obrigado. “For our Coconut Milks, we use not only the coconut water sourced from coconuts on our very own farm, but also the coconut cream to create a deliciously smooth and refreshing dairy-free and plant-based beverage alternative.”

Obrigado’s Fruit Juice Blends – available in Pineapple and Mango-Acerola – feature a unique blend of its 100 percent pure coconut water and exotic fruits to create a smooth, delicious beverage.

“We’re the first coconut water brand to bring the Mango-Acerola flavor to market,” continued Green. “This flavor packs a powerful vitamin C punch thanks to the inclusion of acerola, a cherry-like fruit that is native to South America. Acerola boasts 10 times the vitamin C of orange juice and tastes amazing.”

As a B-Corp Certified company, Obrigado is committed to sustainability and zero waste. The company owns its own sustainable farms in Bahia, Brazil where it grows its young, green coconut trees. To ensure the freshest coconut water taste, each of its trees has a barcode for complete traceability and the company uses a patented extraction process in which the coconut water is never exposed to air or light. This helps protect the integrity of the taste and freshness of its coconut water – it’s like drinking straight from the coconut. Obrigado is all-natural, never from concentrate, has no added sugar or preservatives, and is strictly non-GMO.

Obrigado’s Coconut Milks, Fruit Juice Blends and 100 percent pure coconut water are available nationwide in PET Sidel Line or Tetra Pak Lines.

To enjoy a taste of Obrigado Coconut Milks, Fruit Juice Blends and 100 percent pure coconut water, visit booth F1157 located in the Food & Beverages Section in North Hall at PLMA’s 2018 Private Label Trade Show.

For more information on Obrigado visitobrigado.com.

About Obrigado

Obrigado coconut water is coconut water in its purest state. The company is committed to providing quality coconut water while respecting the environment, combining advanced processes and sustainable practices from tree to bottle. Obrigado is sourced from young, green coconuts grown in the Northeast region of Brazil, including its own farms in the state of Bahia where each tree has a unique bar code for traceability and quality. Obrigado is brought to the U.S. by Aurantiaca USA LLC, an affiliate of Grupo Aurantiaca LLC. For more information about Obrigado, visit obrigado.com.