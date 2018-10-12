Organic Valley Achieves Complete Renewable Energy Goal

La Farge, Wis. – Organic Valley, America’s largest cooperative of organic farmers and a leading organic brand, today announced details of the first-of-its-kind community solar partnership launched last year. The project enables Organic Valley to share the benefits of solar energy with its rural neighbors and become the largest food company in the world to be 100 percent renewably powered.

In October 2017, Organic Valley ambitiously committed to achieve 100 percent renewable power at its corporate facilities. Since pioneering this new model of community solar development, Organic Valley has unlocked solar beyond its needs.

In the spirit of cooperation, 13 communities across the Midwest will also benefit from this partnership, including six in Organic Valley’s project portfolio. Beyond Organic Valley’s 12.3 megawatt (MWdc) project portfolio, an additional 19 MWdc will be constructed, resulting in over 31 MWdc of new solar in the region, including a 33 percent increase in the state of Wisconsin. Partners for the remaining renewable energy credits will be announced later this year.

The six communities within Organic Valley’s portfolio that will benefit directly from the community solar partnership include Arcadia, Cashton, La Farge, Merrillan, and Viola in Wisconsin; and St. Charles in Minnesota. When the projects begin generating power next year, the Arcadia array, sized at 6.78 MW, will bethe largest solar array in the state of Wisconsin. Every member of these communities will benefit from stable and low electricity rates and the environmental benefits of renewable power for decades to come. Nearly 10,000 residents in these communities will soon have access to the power of the sun.

“Organic Valley is a farmer-owned cooperative with deep roots in the rural Midwest, so it makes sense that we would work together to create new sources of energy right here at home that can be shared by all,” said George Siemon, CEO and a founding farmer of Organic Valley. “We are committed to achieving 100 percent renewable electricity for our cooperative, but also sharing the bounty of solar electricity with rural communities where we live and work.”

Dr. Bronner’s, the top-selling natural brand of soap in North America and a leader in environmental sustainability, approached Organic Valley as a kindred spirit to participate in the community solar partnership and reduce its own carbon footprint. As such, Dr. Bronner’s has committed to purchasing renewable energy credits (RECs) from another project to be built in Lanesboro, Minn., allowing them to become 100 percent renewably powered.

“Dr. Bronner’s is committed to reducing its carbon footprint, from supporting regenerative agriculture to pioneering post-consumer waste packaging to using solar power at our headquarters,” said Cosmic Engagement Officer David Bronner. “Joining Organic Valley and purchasing RECs from its community solar partnership is one more way to move forward in this direction and to honor the Paris Climate Agreement and Spaceship Earth.”

“As leaders in food and farming, it is our responsibility to pioneer change for good. We want to help others replicate this model around the country and propel more rural communities toward economic stability and energy independence,” said Jonathan Reinbold, head of sustainability, Organic Valley. “This exciting project is another example of Organic Valley furthering our mission to serve family farms and rural communities.” These projects resulted from a unique collaboration between Organic Valley, OneEnergy Renewables and the participating communities. OneEnergy Renewables is a leading developer of community and utility-scale solar energy projects across the United States.

Organic Valley is a founding member of the Climate Collaborative, an organic industry trade group that convenes businesses to take action and work collaboratively to reverse climate change. In March 2018, Organic Valley received an inaugural National Co+op Grocers Award for innovation and commitment to reducing emissions.

About Organic Valley

Organic Valley is America’s largest cooperative of organic farmers and one of the nation’s leading organic brands. Organized in 1988, it represents more than 2,000 farmers in 35 U.S. states and achieved $1.1 billion in 2017 sales. Focused on its founding mission of saving family farms through organic farming, Organic Valley produces a wide range of organic dairy, eggs and produce. With its regional model, milk is produced, bottled and distributed right in the region where it is farmed to ensure fewer miles from farm to table and to support our local economies. For further information visit www.organicvalley.coop. Organic Valley is also on Twitter (@OrganicValley) and Facebook (www.facebook.com/OrganicValley).