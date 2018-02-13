ProSupps Releases Hyde Power Potion Energy Drink

PLANO, Texas — ProSupps, the brand behind the popular Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde NitroX pre-workout products and other best-in-class sports supplements, is immensely proud to announce the release of the new 16oz Hyde Power Potion energy & performance beverage.

“This is one of the most highly anticipated products in our company’s history,” said Founder T.J. Humphreys. “We have very high expectations for our continued success in the energy and sport category, and our launch of Hyde Power Potion speaks to our continued focus to become the category leader in performance-based supplementation.”

Hyde Power Potion has been formulated to be different than any drink on the market today. Featuring a powerful 350mg of caffeine and zero sugar, calories or artificial colors, HPP also utilizes the power of nootropics; potent, natural ingredients that help enhance memory, focus, mood, cognitive function and help with mind-muscle connection during times of fatigue.

The star player ProSupps has teamed up with caffeine is Teacrine®, a nootropic component of the Kucha leaf that has demonstrated the ability to boost mood, motivation, energy, and focus. What makes Teacrine® especially crucial in Hyde Power Potion is that it has been shown in research that combining Teacrine® with caffeine is complementary. When paired together, Teacrine® has been shown to potentiate, enhance and extend the efficacy of caffeine. Hyde Power Potion truly delivers Power to Perform!

Additionally, the synergistic combination works to allow the consumer to better auto-regulate the energy boost. This means that rather than a sharp ‘spike’ associated with other energy drinks, Hyde Power Potion delivers a smooth, consistent, yet powerful boost in energy, clean focus, enhanced concentration, and drive. Finally, remedying the dreaded ‘crash’ associated with other energy drinks, the combination of Teacrine® and caffeine has been shown to create a slower, gradual ‘come down’.

In addition to Teacrine, Hyde Power Potion features BCAAs, L-Carnitine, Citrulline, CoQ10, Choline and B-Vitamins to round out the nutritional profile.

Hyde Power Potion was also designed to deliver the greatest-tasting zero calorie energy and performance drink experience. Flavors launching in Q1 2018 will be Island Punch, Cherry Cola, Purple Mist, Winter Blast and Pineapple Cooler, with more flavors hitting stores and gyms throughout 2018 and beyond.

For more information, please go to www.hydepowerpotion.com or try Hyde Power Potion for yourself! Look for it at your local gym or supplement retailer. And if your preferred retailer or convenience store does not yet carry the product, make sure they know you want them to stock Hyde!

