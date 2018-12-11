Right On Brands Welcomes Leading Anheuser-Busch Distributor in Arkansas and Oklahoma

LOS ANGELES — Right On Brands, Inc. (OTCQB: RTON) today has announced Belle Point Beverages of Fort Smith, Arkansas and Poteau, Oklahoma as their newest wholesale partner. Belle Point Beverages has been a leading regional distributor for the area and a long established Anheuser-Busch Wholesaler since 1946.

Belle Point Beverages has received an initial stocking order of CBD based ENDO Water for distribution in local bars, restaurants, grocery stores and Vape shops. The interest in CBD based beverages has been on the rise nationwide and is a perfect compliment to alcoholic beverage distributors due to similar distribution footprints and projected exponential growth in market share.

“Belle Point Beverages is a strong established regional Anheuser-Busch Wholesaler who is among the first to lead the path in establishing the regional CBD beverage market and set the trend for other wholesale partners to follow” states Vic Morrison (Vic) Executive VP of Right On Brands Corporate Development.” Right On Brands forecasts that other similar wholesale distributors will follow suit and begin ordering ENDO Water as there initial entry into the CBD infused beverage market.”

About Right On Brands, Inc.

Right On Brands, Inc., a Los Angeles California based consumer goods company specializing in brand development of health conscious, cannabis based food and beverage products.Right On Brands consists of four subsidiaries Humbly Hemp™, Endo Brands™, Humble Water Company™ and ENDO Labs™.

Visit our corporate website at: https://RightOnBrands.com

Endo Brands™ CBD’s are a healthy addition increased wellness in your life. CBD oil can now be formulated to be used in food, drink and your favorite snacks. Endo Water™ is pH balanced, micro-clustered for antioxidant protection and oxygenated for improved performance and energy. Available in four flavors: Pure, Lemon Lime, Cucumber, Watermelon (soon to be available in Sparking).

Endo Drops are alcohol free coconut oil based tinctures that are simply dropped right into your mouth. Tinctures are a discreet method of administration making it a good option for patients who require multiple treatments throughout the day. Available in two flavors Berry and Mint.

Order Endo Brands products at: https://www.endobrands.com/

Humble Water Company is proud to present Earth’s Circle a natural spring water sourced from a pristine ancient ice age aquifer at the foothills of the mighty Rocky Mountains located at the only triple watershed in North America. Our water source is surrounded by wilderness and protected by the Blackfoot Indians to provide the purest of water sources. The deep underground aquifer ensures Humble Water doesn’t require any man-manipulated purification processes. Humble Water is high in natural alkalinity and pure as the driven snow. This product will be available soon.

ENDO Labs offers fully supported “White Label” cannabis based products that can be customized for resellers with their own custom packaging. Our prepackaged solutions fit your needs immediately, is cost effective and ready for easy deployment.