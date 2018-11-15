Royal Cup Taps Former Lavazza Executive as Its New SVP of Sales, Food Service & Hospitality

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Royal Cup Coffee & Tea (Royal Cup), a leading importer, roaster and distributor of premium and specialty coffees and teas, today announced that Jeff Long has joined the company as its new senior vice president of sales for its Food Service and Hospitality Division, effective November 5, 2018.

Long brings more than 25 years of sales experience in the coffee, tea and beverage industries to Royal Cup. He most recently served as senior vice president of sales for North America at Lavazza Premium Coffee Corporation, where he achieved 20 percent year-over-year growth within their Food Service Division. Before joining Lavazza, he served as the vice president of sales for North America at Danone Waters of America.

“We are thrilled to welcome Jeff to Royal Cup’s executive team and are confident his sales leadership and solutions-focused mentality will yield tremendous results and better position us to meet the long-term, dynamic needs of our customers,” said Bill Smith, CEO at Royal Cup. “Jeff’s proven performance in managing large cross-functional, customer-oriented sales teams coupled with his deep industry expertise makes him the ideal candidate to successfully lead our Food Service and Hospitality Division into the future.”

Long also previously has served in sales leadership roles as a market manager for Beam Global Spirits & Wine, as a regional account manager for Brown Forman and as a division manager for Coca-Cola Enterprises.

“I truly am honored to join a company with such a rich history and proven record of excellence,” said Long. “Royal Cup’s world-class leadership and innovative product portfolio makes the organization uniquely positioned for growth in this category. I look forward to celebrating all that the Food Service and Hospitality Division has accomplished, while simultaneously helping to plan a new path forward results in additional successes.”

In his new role, Long will oversee Royal Cup’s Food Service and Hospitality Division’s sales teams, spearheading new initiatives and executing tactical strategies that positively impact its diverse customer base.

About Royal Cup Coffee & Tea

Royal Cup Coffee & Tea is the proven leader in sourcing, roasting, blending and providing high-quality coffees and fine teas since 1896 and is the chosen partner for restaurants, hotels, offices and commuters across the country. We are a family-owned business rooted in a longstanding tradition of coffee roasting excellence who takes pride in our unparalleled dedication to customer care. For more information, visit www.royalcupcoffee.com, or find us on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.