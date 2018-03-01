Slingshot Coffee Announces Distribution at Publix and Debut of Two Cascara Tea Flavors

RALEIGH, N.C. — Slingshot Coffee Co., a pioneering premium Cold Brew coffee company led by Specialty Coffee industry veterans and national award-winning baristas, Jenny and Jonathan Bonchak, has announced new distribution with Publix Supermarkets. Slingshot will launch next week into more than300 stores with three items: Ready-to-Drink (RTD) Cold Brew, Concentrate Cold Brew and their award-winning Slingshot Box, a multi-serve RTD bag-in-box.The addition of Publix to Slingshot’s growing list of retail partners shores up their position as the leading premium Cold Brew brand in the Southeast.

“We are thrilled to expand our brand presence with such an important retailer as Publix,”said Jenny Bonchak, Founder and CEO of Slingshot Coffee Co. “Slingshot’s light, bright and juicy profile is a distinct offering in the category, and we look forward to introducing Publix shoppers to a Cold Brew crafted like none other.”

Also part of their aggressive Spring push, Slingshot Coffee Co. is announcing the expansion of their product portfolio with the introduction of two new Cascara Tea flavors— Blueberry Jasmine and Cascarnold, a blend of Slingshot’s Classic Cascara Tea and lemonade — that will join their current Classic Cascara Tea sku. The brand’s new flavors will debut on March 10 at Roasters Village, a highly-curated coffee experience new this year at South By Southwest in Austin, TX, where Slingshot Cold Brew will also be available.

Cascara — or “husk” in Spanish — is a tea brewed from dried coffee cherries, the fruit in which the coffee bean grows before it is removed from the cherry, processed and roasted for coffee brewing. In exclusive partnership with world-renowned Salvadoran coffee farmer, Aida Batlle, Slingshot was the first RTD Cascara Tea on the market when it launched in 2013.

“Aida’s pioneering growing, processing and drying techniques are unrivaled, and I am proud that she wanted to work with Slingshot in such a deep capacity,” said Bonchak. “Our direct farmer partnership offers us a supply chain to single origin, single variety coffee cherries from her award-winning Finca Kilimanjaro, allowing Slingshot to craft aCascara taste experience like none other.”

The new flavors — both clean-label, and sweetened with natural fruit juice and naturalcane sugar — are designed to complement the current (unsweetened) Classic sku.Each flavor also boasts plant-based antioxidants, naturally-occurring caffeine andnaturally-occurring vitamins and minerals.This is the first phase of the 2018 innovation calendar for Slingshot with anotherannouncement coming soon.

About Slingshot Coffee Co.

Founded in 2012 in Raleigh, N.C., by husband-wife team of national award-winning baristas, Slingshot Coffee Co. has been a pioneer in the Cold Brew category, crafting a premium line of single-origin Cold Brew coffees & teas, sustainably harvested, DirectTrade, Certified Kosher and Certified Organic. With the launch of their first-to-marketCascara Tea in 2013, Slingshot Coffee Co. introduced fans to their uniquely unmatched beverage brewed from dried coffee cherries.

With their 2018 launch into Publix, Slingshot Coffee Co.’s growing footprint also includes partnerships with Whole Foods Markets (four regions across the U.S.), Target, EarthFare, Heinen’s, and an impressive roster of co-op grocers and dedicated independent retailers throughout the country.