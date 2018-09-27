Tohi Ventures Launches New Aronia Berry Beverages

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Tohi Ventures, a Kansas City-based healthy lifestyle brand, has introduced a line of four Aronia Berry-based functional beverages.

Aronia Berries are native to North America and were used historically for both their nutritional value and for medicinal purposes. Awareness of Aronia Berries is growing, buoyed by overall consumer interest in phytonutrients, plant compounds that have beneficial effects on human health. According to research, Aronia Berries top the list of more than 100 foods that have been scientifically tested for antioxidant capacity.

Tohi Ventures was founded by two female friends with significant entrepreneurial, investment, operational and scientific experience. “We are advocates of a nutrition first approach to wellness,” said Shari Coulter Ford, CEO and Co-Founder. “We are pioneering innovation around our core ingredient, with the goal of optimizing the nutritional value and potential health benefits of Aronia Berries in our products. We believe Aronia is a break-out category,” she continued.

Tohi has already received industry recognition, being named a finalist for the seventh annual SupplySide CPG Editor’s Choice Awards in the Functional Beverage category. Finalists were selected by the SupplySide editorial team for achievements in innovation and market impact.

“Tohi is the perfect blend of science and nature, flavor and functionality. The polyphenols and anthocyanins in Tohi beverages are naturally derived from Aronia Berries, which have been scientifically studied and linked to significant health benefits,” said Elma Hawkins, PhD, Co-Founder of Tohi Ventures.

Tohi beverages are attracting the attention of collegiate and professional sports teams, including Iowa State Football. “I’ve reviewed the clinical and academic research citing the health benefits of Aronia Berries, especially relative to sports performance. Tohi created a ready-to-drink beverage featuring Aronia Berries that’s perfect for our Fueling Stations. Getting the athletes to drink a healthy beverage is also easier when it tastes great! We also appreciate that Tohi buys from Iowa-based Aronia growers so we’re supporting the local farmers,” said Erin Hinderaker, Sports Dietitian at Iowa State University (MS, RD, LD, CSSD).

Tohi is perfect for corporate athletes as well, partnering with Company Kitchen to supply Tohi through their corporate network. “Company Kitchen provides workplace food service solutions to companies across the U.S. Our clients are focused on providing healthy options for their employees to increase wellness at work. Adding Tohi beverages to our lineup is a natural fit! We’re always looking for the next new thing that will meet the demands of our clients,” said John Barnes, Chief Operating Officer, Company Kitchen.

About Tohi Beverages

Tohi beverages are 30% single strength Aronia Berry juice and 70% hydration, available in four refreshing flavors: The Original, Blackberry Raspberry, Dragon Fruit and Ginger Lime. Tohi is non-carbonated and naturally low in calories, with no added sugars and just a hint of Monk Fruit for sweetness. Tohi beverages are packaged in eco-friendly, 12-ounce slim aluminum cans, available for purchase on Amazon.

About Tohi Ventures

Tohi is a healthy lifestyle brand. We create innovative, antioxidant-rich Aronia Berry-based products in the Healthier for You consumer category. Tohi sources Aronia Berries directly from growers in the Midwest, supporting their efforts to increase awareness of this specialty crop. Tohi Ventures is the creation of two female entrepreneurs dedicated to seeking new and powerful ways to help consumers make purposeful decisions in the pursuit of wellness. For more information, visit DrinkTohi.com. Fans can follow Tohi on Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.