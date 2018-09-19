Tone It Up Launches Plant-Based Protein Shake

HERMOSA BEACH, Calif. — Tone It Up, the leading online fitness and nutrition community for women, is launching a line of plant-based protein RTDs at 1,800 Target stores nationwide. This is the only RTD of its kind, formulated and marketed exclusively for women. Flavors include chocolate and vanilla. Each on-the-go shake has 10g of protein and 130 calories.

Tone It Up recently launched an exciting collaboration with HealthAde kombucha (covered in BevNet’s August New Product Launches), launched a new line of marine collagen, launched an organic line of protein powders in Whole Foods, and currently offers a comprehensive line of the top performing protein powders, bites, bars and fitness equipment available exclusively at Target.

