Ultima Replenisher Announces Approval By NSF Non-GMO Project Verification

Cortland, Ohio — Ultima Health Products, Inc. proudly announces that its Ultima Replenisher hydration products are now NSF Non-GMO Project Verified.

The Non-GMO Project Product Verification Program is North America’s only third-party verification for Non-GMO foods and products. To ensure the materials and facilities used to produce Ultima Replenisher were non-GMO compliant, verification was completed and confirmed through a rigorous process administered by NSF International.

“This has been a long, but highly rewarding road,” said Livingston Miller, COO of UHP, Inc. “Our product formula has all 6 electrolytes plus support minerals, plant-based flavors and colors, and organic stevia leaf extract. Therefore, we had to document the Non-GMO status of a large array of ingredients.”

“We expect a meaningful growth spurt post-verification,” said Ultima’s head of sales, Skeet Freeman. “And this comes in a year where growth is already up 100 percent.”

“Consumers know and care about Non-GMO verification,” said UHP’s head of marketing, Loretta Reilly. She cites Nielson research that shows 50 percent of people of all age groups surveyed in North America try to avoid GMOs.

Going forward, Ultima expects to shortly round out its impressive list of health and purity certifications with NSF Certified Safe for Sport and GFSI (Global Food Safety Initiative).