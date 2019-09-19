503 Distilling Signs With Hayden Beverage for Canned Craft Cocktails Distribution in Idaho

OREGON CITY, Ore.– Oregon-based craft distillery 503 Distilling, a pioneer of ready to drink canned craft cocktails, has signed on with Hayden Beverage, one of Idaho’s largest beer, wine and craft cocktail distributors, for distribution throughout the Gem State. This marks the first distribution arrangement outside of Oregon for the artisan distillery.

503 Distilling is distributing its three most popular canned craft cocktails: The Wicked Mule, The Blood Orange Greyhound, and La Vida Mocha. All three products­­––which are inspired by the beauty of the Northwest and made with fresh ingredients––will be available in 12-ounce cans in grocery stores, bars and restaurants across the state.

The Wicked Mule is made by infusing 503 Distilling’s vodka with fresh lime and ginger, then blending it with a homemade ginger syrup and adding carbonation. The resulting 14% ABV beverage is a local spin on a timeless classic that’s just waiting to be poured over ice and served in a copper mug. The Wicked Mule has received the bronze medal at the prestigious American Distilling Institute’s 2019 Spirits Competition, and a bronze medal at the San Diego Spirits Festival in 2018.

The Blood Orange Greyhound is made by infusing 503 Distilling’s vodka with dried grapefruit peel and grapefruit essence, then blending it with fresh blood orange puree, grapefruit juice, and lime to create a refreshing 9% ABV cocktail.

La Vida Mocha is 503 Distilling’s first rum-based canned cocktail and combines cold brew coffee from Riff Cold Brew Coffee (Bend, Ore.) with Mexican chocolate from Holy Kakow (Portland, Ore.) and rum sourced from the Caribbean to create a canned cocktail that’s ready to serve in a 12oz. can. La Vida Mocha can be enjoyed cold over ice or heated up on a cold winter night.

503 Distilling also produces a full lineup of handcrafted traditional distilled spirits, including whiskey, rum, vodka, and gin. All of its products, along with cocktails on draft, are available to taste and purchase by the bottle, can, or glass at the 503 Distilling Cocktail Lounge at 275 Beavercreek Rd., Ste. C-149, in Oregon City.

For more information, visit 503distilling.com and engage on social media at @503Distilling.

About 503 Distilling

503 Distilling is a small artisanal craft distillery in Oregon City, Oregon, that appreciates innovation and creativity. Located in the 503 area code, the company was founded in 2017 by three local longtime beverage industry professionals: David Schleef, Rusty Caldwell and Andy Diacetis. 503 Distilling’s mission is to deliver unique spirit-based cocktails and handcrafted traditional spirits to the world.