AQUA Carpatica Receives Business Excellence Award from Consulate General of Romania

LOS ANGELES– AQUA Carpatica, the still natural spring water and naturally sparkling mineral water brand, was honored with the 2019 Natural Product Business Excellence Award by the Consulate General of Romania in Los Angeles on Friday, December 6th at an awards ceremony held at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel. Coinciding with the National Day of Romania, the ceremony celebrated the Economic Dimension of the Romanian/American Strategic Partnership with an exclusive gala in partnership with the Los Angeles Business Journal.

Sourced from the Carpathian Mountains in Europe and filtered at the source from millions of years of volcanic activity, AQUA Carpatica is naturally nitrate-free, making it easy for consumers to avoid the harmful side effects of nitrate contaminated water. In addition to the brand’s commitment to educate consumers on the importance of drinking a pure and nitrate-free water, the company has maintained a strong commitment to strengthening business relations between Romania and the U.S. AQUA Carpatica was one of four companies honored by the Romanian Government for this reason, along with Anastasia Beverly Hills, UiPath, and Bitdefender.

“I am thrilled and honored for this award as we’re introducing American consumers to the incredible, pure water that is AQUA Carpatica,” said Jean Valvis, Founder and CEO of the brand. “What makes our water so unique is that it comes from the only source in the entire world without nitrates, which is extremely important for people of all ages, but particularly for expectant mothers and toddlers.”

AQUA Carpatica’s range includes natural still and naturally sparkling mineral water in glass and BPA-free PET bottles of various sizes for every occasion, from 500 ml, 750 ml and 1 L to AQUA Carpatica Kids 250 ml bottles designed with a spill-proof sippy cap that is ideal for young children. AQUA Carpatica is available in California at Gelson’s, Kroger, Raley’s, Fresh Market, Erewhon, Whole Foods Market, Lucky, Save Mart, and Bristol Farms locations.

About AQUA Carpatica

AQUA Carpatica is a Still Natural Spring Water and a Naturally Sparkling Mineral Water (2 distinctive springs) sourced directly from the Carpathian Mountains in the last wild forest of Europe. The Carpathians, which embrace Transylvania, have no agricultural or human activity in their surrounding areas. This naturally protects its water from outside impurities.

To ensure consistency in quality, AQUA Carpatica works directly with local authorities to enforce an environmental protection plan, guaranteeing that the land surrounding the springs is not influenced by pollution.

Millions of years of volcanic activity have filtered impurities at the source, endowing AQUA Carpatica with its unrivaled flavor. AQUA Carpatica is drawn from a pristine and pure aquifer, nestled deep in the heart of the untouched Carpathian Mountains. Through a natural 20 to 40 year filtration process, in a location with no human activity in the surrounding areas, AQUA Carpatica’s source is protected from chemicals, fertilizers and other contaminants. It is as mineral water should be: pure, nitrate and sodium free and containing natural electrolytes.

Sourced using state-of-the-art, environmentally friendly technology, AQUA Carpatica contains naturally occurring electrolytes which include magnesium and calcium, and is free of sodium and nitrates. Purchase AQUA Carpatica on Amazon and at supermarkets such as – Gelson’s, Kroger, Raley’s, Fresh Market, Bristol Farms, and more. Bottles start at $1.19, and cases start at $4.79. For more information: AQUACarpatica.com