Aqua ViTea Launches Organic Pineapple Lemonade Kombucha

MIDDLEBURY, Vt.– Aqua ViTea is launching Pineapple Lemonade Kombucha, a refreshing, non-alcoholic, premium alternative to unhealthy soda and sports drinks. Sweet and tangy Pineapple Lemonade, the Vermont beverage maker’s 11th non-alcoholic Kombucha flavor, is organic, low-calorie, and gluten-free.

Pineapple Lemonade is now served on tap only at establishments that carry Aqua ViTea, which overall is available in more than 1,500 stores, restaurants, schools, and hospitals in 25 states.

“This is a delicious and refreshing flavor that has quickly become a favorite of the Aqua ViTea team,” said Aqua ViTea Founder Jeff Weaber. “As we innovate with new flavors, we are working to create a variety of taste profiles to attract more palates to our Kombucha. It’s rewarding that every day more and more people are recognizing the benefits of Kombucha as part of a healthy diet and lifestyle, and are replacing high-sugar, artificial drinks with our authentic, organic Kombucha.”

The decision to release Pineapple Lemonade only on-tap was to reinforce Aqua ViTea’s commitment to the environmental benefits of bulk purchasing and as a reaction to renewed market demand, according to Weaber. “As a Kombucha on-tap pioneer, providing an environmentally-friendly refillable option is part of our DNA,” said Weaber. “But we have found that consumers, independent stores, and even large grocery chains have been clamoring for our Kombucha fountains in recent months.”

Weaber also noted that all Aqua ViTea’s flavors, including Pineapple Lemonade, are non-alcoholic (under 0.5% Alcohol by Volume). Aqua ViTea uses a Spinning Cone Column, typically used in winemaking, to extract alcohol without using excessive heat, which allows the Kombucha to retain its natural flavor and probiotic properties.

About Aqua ViTea

Founded in 2007, Aqua ViTea is a premium beverage maker located in Middlebury, Vermont. Aqua ViTea makes 11 flavors of organic, gluten-free, non-alcoholic Kombucha, which is never pasteurized and contains natural probiotics. Aqua ViTea also offers two CBD-infused organic Kombucha flavors, Chaga Chai and Green Tea. It also produces organic, gluten-free Aqua Vodka, created from the alcohol extracted from its Kombucha, and organic, gluten-free AfterGlow Hard Kombucha, available in three flavors: Ginger Blue, Citrus Rush and Hops & Dreams. To find Aqua ViTea Kombucha near you, visit our Kombucha locator.