BevNET Live Summer 2019: BodyArmor’s Mike Repole on Being a Challenger Champion

When legacy beverage brands get comfortable with their status as category leaders and resist taking the risks needed to drive their brands forward, the market can open for new, innovative players to come in and compete. These beverage entrepreneurs aim to disrupt and evolve established categories as they go for broke — sometimes literally — to challenge the top brands.

Being a challenger means not only having big ideas, but knowing how to grow from a startup brand to true scalability. For Vitaminwater and BodyArmor co-founder Mike Repole, this means being “patiently aggressive,” staying on your toes, and setting ambitious goals– like becoming the top-selling sports drink by 2025. Speaking on June 12, 2019 at BevNET Live Summer 2019 in New York City, Repole, joined onstage by BodyArmor CEO Brent Hastie, shared what he’s learned about leadership, team-building and risk-taking after over 20 years in the industry and two multi-billion dollar investment deals with the Coca-Cola Co.