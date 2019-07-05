BevNET Live Summer 2019: Growing Beyond the Box with LifeAID

The growth potential for functional beverage brands can at times seem limited by ties to specific use cases and niche audiences. In this saturated beverage market, however, consumers are increasingly seeking out products that provide something more, and functional beverage brands just need to figure out the right way to reach them.

Such is the case for LifeAID, which has grown from a Crossfit-based brand with a direct-to-consumer model to a multi-million dollar company with a range of products sold at major national retailers. Speaking on June 13, 2019 at BevNET Live Summer 2019 in New York City, LifeAID co-founders Aaron Hinde and Orion Melehan shared what they’ve learned on their journey from niche online brand to conventional retail, from investing in your team to making consumers a part of the innovation process.