Bio-Up Mimetic Technologies Launches Functional Beverage Brand Bio-Up

LOS ANGELES— Bio-Up Mimetic Technologies Inc., a biotechnology company that invented a patent-pending proprietary liposomal technology, announced today it has launched Bio-Up, a functional beverage brand that uses a liposome delivery system to deliver nutrients more efficiently into the bloodstream. The brand has developed two functional teas, Cholesterol Aid and Cardio Vitality. Each beverage is non-GMO, gluten-free and intended to promote heart health and healthy cholesterol levels while providing essential nutrients for the brain and cellular function.

Bio-Up Proprietary Liposome Technology is Proven by ScienceLiposomes have been used for years to carry life-saving drug therapies into the body and have now been adapted by Bio-UpMimetic Technologies Inc.’s team of scientists, Crispin G.S. Eley Ph.D., John D. Baldeschwieler Ph.D., and Donald F. Hodgson Ph.D., to carry vital health nutrients in Bio-Up’s functional beverages.

Bio-Up’s proprietary liposomal delivery system utilizes tiny phospholipid vesicles to protect nutrients as they travel through the digestive system. Once they reach the small intestine, the liposomes release the nutrients which are easily and quickly absorbed through the intestine wall into the bloodstream for immediate use.

According to a recent study conducted by Huntington MedicalResearch Institute (HMRI), Bio-Up’s liposomal delivery system allowed patients to absorb nearly 90 percent of the DHA and EPA carried in the liposome. This was nearly identical to the uptake seen with salmon, one of the best sources of EPA and DHA found in nature, and 4.7 times better than a traditional gel cap.

“Bio-Up’s proprietary liposomes provide a natural molecular dispersion of nutrients to mimic the absorption path that happens with food in the small intestine,” said Crispin Eley, Ph.D., Chief Scientist, Bio-Up MimeticTechnologies, Inc. “This allows us to optimize the nutrient absorption into the blood stream. Typically when vitamins and nutrients are consumed in capsule or pill form they begin to break down in the stomach from digestive juices, potentially lowering potency and absorption into the bloodstream.Our liposomal delivery system avoids that problem by protecting the nutrients until they are in the small intestine, where they are specially formulated for rapid uptake.”

Bio-Up Functional Teas Really Work

Cholesterol Aid is a naturally flavored peach mango functional tea made with plantsterols. Plant sterols may help reduce the risk of heart disease and promote healthy cholesterol levels when taken in the serving size provided by Bio-Up twice a day, along with a diet low in saturated fat and cholesterol.

Each 16.8 fl oz. carton of Cholesterol Aid contains:

The FDA-compliant dose of plant sterols – 800 mg in two servings

On average four times more plant sterols than most adults receive from their daily diet

EGCG, a powerful antioxidant found in green tea

Choline, proven to improve brain and liver function

Potassium

Cardio Vitality is a naturally flavored fresh melon functional tea made with Omega-3 FattyAcids with DHA and EPA to maintain good heart health.Each 16.9 fl oz. carton of Cardio Vitality contains:● The FDA-compliant dose of Omega-3 fatty acids – 350mg

The same amount of Omega-3s as a decent-sized portion of salmon

4.7 times better absorption of Omega-3s into the bloodstream than everydayOmega-3 gel caps

CoQ10, which promotes cellular energy production and is a powerful antioxidant

Choline, which is proven to improve brain and liver function

EGCG, a powerful antioxidant found in green tea

“We are thrilled to offer functional beverages that are proven to help increase wellness and vitality,” said Chris Boyer, president, Beverage Division, Bio-Up. “We truly believe liposome technology is the future of nutrition and the functional beverage industry, where consumers are looking to food to help them maintain their optimal health.”

The global functional drinks market is expected to reach USD 208.13 billion by 2024. Bio-Up MimeticTechnologies Inc. licenses its liposomal technology to food and beverage companies, along with other industries. For more information please visit, Bio-Up Mimetic Technologies.

About Bio-Up Mimetic Technologies

Bio-Up Mimetic Technologies is a biotech company founded to commercialize the unique liposomal technology developed by scientists Crispin G.S. Eley Ph.D., John D. Baldeswhieler Ph.D., and Don Hodgson, Ph.D. Bio-Up has a patent pending on their liposomal delivery system, and currently licenses the technology to companies in food and other industries around the world. To learn more about opportunities with Bio-Up liposomal technology, please visit biouptech.com.

About Bio-Up

Bio-Up is a line of refreshing functional teas that really work, proven by science and designed to keep you feeling healthy and young at heart. Bio-Up’s innovative and proprietary liposome technology was developed by Crispin G.S. Eley Ph.D. and John D. Baldeswhieler Ph.D., a team of leading scientists at Bio-UpMimetic Technologies who created a way to deliver nutrients more efficiently into the bloodstream for better absorption. Bio-Up offers Cholesterol Aid and Cardio Vitality, two non-GMO and gluten-free beverages packed with superhero ingredients intended to to promote heart health and healthy cholesterol levels, while providing essential nutrients for the brain and cellular function. Start your path to a healthier more empowered life, visit drinkbio-up.com or follow @drinkbioup on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.