Bluestone Lane Launches Australian Iced Coffee Line

NEW YORK— Bluestone Lane, an Australian-influenced hospitality and lifestyle brand, and one of America’s top 25 fastest-growing fast-casual businesses, is launching an innovative ready-to-drink (RTD) coffee line.

Since opening its first café in New York City in 2013, Bluestone Lane has rapidly grown to 45 coffee shop and café locations across 7 markets. With the launch of its much-anticipated Australian Iced Coffee and Cold Brew “with a Dash” product lines, Bluestone Lane will now reach consumers nationwide.

Based on the best-selling iced beverages served in Bluestone Lane coffee shops, the RTDs will deliver coffee-forward taste and superior nutrition that can be enjoyed on the go.

The first-ever Australian Iced Coffee is the perfect blend of premium coffee and milk. With a smooth and creamy texture, it’s earned the seal of approval from expert baristas.

Cold Brew “with a Dash” is the answer for consumers who add just a dash of milk to their cold brew. Made with clean ingredients and a proprietary roasting process that enhances the natural sweetness of the coffee beans, it eliminates the need for added sugars.

“Launching a ready-to-drink line is an important step on our journey of bringing the world-renowned coffee culture found in Australia to the United States,” said Nicholas Stone, Founder and CEO of BluestoneLane. “This launch upholds our commitment to innovation, health, and sustainability. We believe our locals deserve coffee that tastes incredible – anywhere, anytime.”

Both product lines are offered with organic milk or oat milk. In partnership with Elmhurst 1925, the oat milk coffee drinks will be vegan and plant-based. Elmhurst 1925 oat milk offers an exceptionally clean label with no added emulsifiers or oils. The HydroRelease method uses only water to separate the nutritional components of the grain, keeping them intact to maintain their integrity, resulting in a thick, creamy, full-flavored emulsion.

Notably, Bluestone Lane will be the first coffee beverage to launch in SIG’s combismile, a differentiated, resealable, fully recyclable, and environmentally friendly carton. Only paper board made of pulp from FSC(TM)-certified (Forest Stewardship Council(TM)) and other controlled sources are used in the carton packs, each proudly displaying the FSC label.

The Bluestone Lane RTD coffees will be available in its coffee shops, online through FreshDirect andAmazon, and at select retail partners. Suggested retail price is $3.49.

About Bluestone Lane

Bluestone Lane, an Australian-influenced hospitality and lifestyle brand is leading the movement in third and fourth wave coffee culture. Known for introducing the “Avocado Smash” to the United States, the brand has had an undeniable influence on the American market, and has enjoyed rapid adoption from consumers who are looking for superior coffee, an elevated experience, and healthier menu options.Bluestone Lane’s award-winning coffee and café business was founded by former Melbournian, Nicholas Stone, who upon moving to New York City, discovered that there was a real opportunity to provide an enhanced coffee and café experience, rather than one focused purely on transactions and solving a need for caffeine.

Since opening its first location in July 2013, Bluestone Lane has since opened 45 locations across New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Washington D.C., Philadelphia, New Jersey, and Toronto and a flagship coffee roastery and production facility in Brooklyn, New York. Bluestone Lane will also launch inBoston in October. Connect at bluestonelane.com and via Instagram @bluestonelane.

About SIG

SIG is a leading systems and solutions provider foraseptic packaging. We work in partnership with our customers to bring food and beverage products to consumers around the world in a safe, sustainable and affordable way. Our unique technology and outstanding innovation capacity enable us to provide our customers with end-to-end solutions for differentiated products, smarter factories and connected packs, all to address the ever-changing needs of consumers. Founded 1853, SIG is headquartered in Neuhausen, Switzerland. The skills and experience of our approximately 5,000 employees worldwide enable us to respond quickly and effectively to the needs of our customers in over 60 countries. In 2018, SIG produced more than 35 billion carton packs and generated €1.7 billion in revenue. For more information, visit sig.biz.