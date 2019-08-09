BodyArmor Announces Baker Mayfield as Newest Athlete Partner

WHITESTONE, N.Y.– BODYARMOR, the fastest growing sports drink in the category, has announced Baker Mayfield as the brand’s newest athlete partner, joining the already impressive partner roster that includes Andrew Luck, James Harden, Mike Trout, Dustin Johnson, Megan Rapinoe, Donovan Mitchell, Mookie Betts, and more.

“Heading into my second season in the league, I know how important it is for me to put the right things in my body so I can perform my best on the field – and hydration plays a big role in that,” said Mayfield. “BODYARMOR keeps me hydrated better than anything else out there, and I’m excited to join this incredible team and help build this brand.”

A first overall pick in the 2018 draft, Baker Mayfield has already cemented himself as one of the league’s emerging young stars following his record-breaking 2018 season; one of the best rookie seasons for a quarterback in the league’s history.

“Baker is one of the most exciting players in the game and his determination and underdog mentality embody the same values that hold true for BODYARMOR,” said Michael Fedele, VP of Marketing for BODYARMOR. “Athletes at all levels are demanding better hydration options and we are excited that Baker is on board to help us educate the next generation of athletes about BODYARMOR.”

Mayfield joins the BODYARMOR team at an exciting time in the brand’s history, as BODYARMOR’s growth continues to accelerate and challenge the market leaders within the category. Now the #2 sports drink sold in convenience stores nationwide, BODYARMOR has incredible momentum at retail and is on track to eclipse $700 million in retail sales by the end of 2019.

Mayfield will be instrumental in helping to grow awareness for BODYARMOR in Cleveland and nationwide by appearing in national advertising campaigns, local retail activations, appearances, and part of social activations. In addition, BODYARMOR has officially sponsored Mayfield’s QB RV that he and his teammates escape to during training camp. The RV has been stocked with BODYARMOR Sports Drink, BODYARMOR LYTE and BODYARMOR SportWater since the start of training camp.

BODYARMOR is a premium sports drink with potassium-packed electrolytes, vitamins and coconut water and is made with no artificial flavors, sweeteners and no colors from artificial sources. Consumer demand for a better-for-you sports drink has made BODYARMOR the number three sports drink in the U.S. and it has been the hydration option of choice for many professional athletes and millions of high school and college athletes since its launch in 2011.

About BODYARMOR Sports Drink

BODYARMOR is a premium, sports drink that provides superior hydration. It is packed with electrolytes, coconut water and vitamins and is low in sodium and high in potassium. Created in 2011 by Mike Repole, BODYARMOR contains natural flavors and sweeteners and no colors from artificial sources. In 2013, Kobe Bryant joined the BODYARMOR team as one of the top shareholders in the company. In 2017, BODYARMOR launched BODYARMOR LYTE, which has all the same nutrients as BODYARMOR Sports Drink but is naturally sweetened and has only 20 calories per serving; and BODYARMOR SportWater, a premium sport water designed by athletes, for athletes with a performance pH 8+ and electrolytes for sport. In August 2018, The Coca-Cola Company purchased a minority stake in BODYARMOR, making them the second largest shareholder behind Repole.