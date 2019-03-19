Bulletproof Appoints New CFO, VP of E-Commerce

SEATTLE– Bulletproof 360, Inc., the lifestyle company widely known for the popular Bulletproof Coffee, leading science-based content and food and beverage product lines, announced today that Cameron Kinloch (Ripple, Netflix) was named chief financial officer and Brian Watkins (Nordstrom, Blue Nile) was named VP of e-commerce, adding to the company’s executive leadership. They will report directly to president and COO of Bulletproof, Anna Collins.

“Cameron and Brian are talented and dedicated leaders with demonstrated strategic vision and experience required to lead the Bulletproof team in 2019 and beyond,” said Collins. “They both have invaluable insight into their respective fields that will be crucial as we continue to evolve Bulletproof’s financial strategy, online sales channels, and branded digital experience.”

Kinloch is an accomplished finance executive with over 15 years of experience in leadership roles at high-growth companies, including Ripple Foods, Ripple, Sunrun, Box and Netflix. An expert in enterprise, consumer and technology businesses, she most recently served as the senior VP of finance at Ripple Foods, the plant-based beverage company where she built the finance function and led the company through multiple financings. Prior to her role at Ripple Foods, she scaled Box and Sunrun’s finance functions for their successful IPOs. Kinloch began her career at Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs, where she covered numerous consumer companies. As CFO, Kinloch will oversee the finance, accounting, capital raising, investor relations, HR, legal, IT, real estate and workplace and tax and treasury areas of the business.

“Cameron’s success and years of leadership in financial planning and strategy for high growth, innovative companies will help Bulletproof deliver on our financial goals as the company expands its product lines and market share,” said Collins. “She brings a principled and rigorous approach to the CFO role, with a track record of driving profitable growth.”

“I’ve long admired Bulletproof as a known leader in the food and beverage space working for the wellbeing of its consumers,” said Kinloch. “As the company has grown, so has their passion for helping people become the best they can be. I’m ecstatic to help Bulletproof deliver profitable and sustainable growth as it continues to achieve this mission.”

Watkins brings 20 years of e-commerce and Omnichannel retail experience focused on revolutionizing consumer engagement and boosting sales. Most recently, as the CEO of Rep the Squad and previously the President of Ritani.com, Watkins has built leading subscription and omnichannel business models. Prior to Ritani.com, Watkins served at Nordstrom, Blue Nile and Bain & Company disrupting the luxury-shopping world and retail industry.

“Brian’s perspective will take Bulletproof into the future as it expands its e-commerce strategy including direct-to-consumer and Amazon channels,” said Collins.

“Since inception, Bulletproof has helped millions of people achieve their health goals and enhance their mental and physical performance,” said Watkins. “I am thrilled to join a company that cares so deeply about helping customers perform better and is constantly putting their wellbeing at the forefront of everything it does.”

