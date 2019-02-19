Califia Farms Launches Ubermilks Oatmilk Line

LOS ANGELES– Califia Farms, best known for its innovative plant-based beverages in distinctive curvy bottles, continues breaking barriers on “What Plants Can Do” with the launch of Übermilk, a nutritious line of oat milk beverages that go above and beyond to deliver a good source of protein and other essential nutrients. Available Spring 2019 in three varieties – Unsweetened, Unsweetened Vanilla and Chocolate – the Übermilks have 8 g of plant-based protein per serving including all eight essential amino acids and fatty acids from plant oils for omegas 3, 6 and 9, as well as calcium, iron, vitamin D, potassium and vitamin E.

Due to increasing environmental and personal health concerns, the food industry is experiencing a seismic shift as more consumers globally reject ultra-processed “big food” products and start to experiment with a more plant-based lifestyle. Protein enhanced non-dairy milks have nearly doubled in sales over the past year as consumers look for more plant-based protein sources. Califia Farms’ Übermilks not only tap this growing trend but also the rising popularity of oat-based milks. Oatmilk alone is up 168 percent over the past year.

“Übermilk is a leap into the next frontier,” said Greg Steltenpohl, founder and CEO of Califia Farms. “Nutritionally Übermilk is one of the more nutrient dense plant milks on the broader market with a powerful combination of both macro and micro nutrients, and most importantly it wins on taste and texture, thanks to our naturally creamy and great-tasting Oatmilk serving as the base.”

Leveraging Califia Farms’ new oat-based milk made from whole grain, gluten-free oats, the Übermilks combine eights grams of complementary plant-proteins from pea, oats and sunflower seeds with all eight essential amino acids. They are also rich in fatty acids from flax and sunflower oil to deliver nutritionally significant quantities of Omega 3, 6 and 9 fatty acids per 8 oz. serving. To round out the nutritional profile, the Übermilks are also an excellent source of calcium and vitamin D derived from mushrooms as well as a good source of iron, potassium and vitamin E. The new Übermilks join Califia Farms’ existing line of plant-based milks including almond, coconut, cashew and oat.

“Made from a blend of seeds and pulses, Übermilk removes any compromise for anyone seeking better nutrition from plants,” said Ashley Koff, RD and CEO of The Better Nutrition Program. “I’m equally impressed with the nutrient density and taste.”

Beginning Spring 2019, Übermilk will be available at Whole Foods Market stores nationwide with additional distribution throughout the year. Übermilk will also be available on CalifiaFarms.com, and a preview will be available at Natural Products Expo West in Anaheim, California (March 7-9, 2019, booth #5192).

Califia Farms Also Debuts New Nitro Draft Latte Packaging

Beginning May 2019, Califia Farms will also roll out refreshed Nitro Draft Latte packaging with a new twistable, re-sealable cap. Califia Farms was the first to introduce a completely dairy free, nitro-infused Cold Brew Coffee in 2016. The Nitro Draft Latte Cold Brews are available in three flavors – Latte, Mocha and New Orleans – that marry creamy almond and macadamia milks with cold brew made from direct-trade beans and an infusion of nitrogen to bring out the natural sweetness in a silky micro-foam.

The refreshed Nitro Draft Latte will be available for tasting at Natural Products Expo West, booth #5192, along with Califia Farms new Übermilks, Oatmilk, Oat Barista Blend and a wide assortment of other plant-based milks, ready-to-drink coffees, probiotic dairy free yogurts, dairy free creamers and citrus juice. For more information about the brand visit CalifiaFarms.com or follow @CalifiaFarms on Instagram.

About Califia Farms

Inspired by the legend of Califia, the beautiful black Queen and namesake of California, Los Angeles-based Califia Farms was founded in 2010 and has become one of the fastest-growing natural beverage companies in the U.S. Renowned for offering the best-tasting plant-based beverages on the market artfully packaged in disruptive curvy bottles, Califia is a leading refrigerated plant milk, dairy free creamer, ready-to-drink coffee and probiotic dairy free yogurt brand in the natural and specialty channels. Califia is also rapidly growing in a range of other channels by creating innovative, great-tasting and better-for-you premium beverages that make it easy for consumers to go ‘plant-powered’ and live dairy free, without compromise. Califia is on the pursuit to return food to its original nourishing purpose by applying creativity and innovation to make plant-based beverages that are both good-for-the-world and just plain good to drink.