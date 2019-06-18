Campbell Closes Sale of Bolthouse Farms

CAMDEN, N.J.— Campbell Soup Company has announced it has closed the sale of Bolthouse Farms to an affiliate of Butterfly Equity, a Los Angeles-based private equity firm, for a purchase price of $510 million, subject to customary adjustments.

The sale of Bolthouse Farms marks the completion of the divestiture of the Campbell Fresh division. Campbell previously announced the sales of Garden Fresh Gourmet and the company’s refrigerated soup business. Net proceeds from the divestitures will be used to pay down debt.

The company will continue to report the Campbell Fresh segment as discontinued operations when it announces fourth-quarter and full-year fiscal 2019 earnings on Aug. 29, 2019.

About Campbell Soup Company

Campbell is driven and inspired by our Purpose, “Real food that matters for life’s moments.” For generations, people have trusted Campbell to provide authentic, flavorful and affordable snacks, soups and simple meals, and beverages. Founded in 1869, Campbell has a heritage of giving back and acting as a good steward of the planet’s natural resources. The company is a member of the Standard and Poor’s 500 and the Dow Jones Sustainability Indexes. For more information, visit campbellsoupcompany.com or follow company news on Twitter via @CampbellSoupCo. To learn more about how we make our food and the choices behind the ingredients we use, visit whatsinmyfood.com.

About Butterfly Equity

Butterfly Equity (“Butterfly”) is a Los Angeles, California based private equity firm specializing in the food sector, spanning the entire food value chain from “seed to fork” via four target verticals: agriculture & aquaculture, food & beverage products, food distribution and foodservice. Butterfly aims to generate attractive investment returns through deep industry specialization, a unique approach to sourcing transactions, and leveraging an operations-focused and technology-driven approach to value creation. For additional information about Butterfly, please visit its website at butterflyequity.com.