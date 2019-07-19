Cannabis Forum 2019: The Challenges Facing Entrepreneurial Brands

When it comes to challenges in legal cannabis, regulatory hurdles are only one issue facing young THC and CBD brands. New entrants to the category must also contend with product quality and efficacy, reliable sourcing, and establishing strong business connections within the CPG industry.

In this panel discussion, recorded on June 14, 2019 at the Cannabis Forum Summer 2019 in New York City, BevNET Editor-In-Chief Jeff Klineman talks with several cannabis industry professionals — including Nanogen CEO Ben Larson, CAN CAN Cleanse CEO Teresa Piro, Big Rock Partners COO Joyce Cenali, and Botanica co-founder Chris Abbott — about how entrepreneurial brands can best overcome these challenges.