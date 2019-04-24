CBD-Infused Sparkling Water Cirrus to Launch April 27

ATLANTA— Cirrus, a new sparkling water company based in Atlanta, Georgia, will release its cannabidiol (CBD) infused sparkling water this month. Founded by Jason Santamaria and Chris Doyle, also owners of craft brewery Second Self Beer Co., Cirrus is the first CBD-infused water made in Georgia. The healthful, all-natural beverage contains 10mg of CBD Hemp Extract per serving and is launching in two varieties: Pure, an unflavored version; and Waikiki, which features a papaya lychee flavor. Additional flavors including grapefruit-lime, pineapple-orange and ginger-turmeric will be available in coming months.

“We enjoy products made with CBD and wanted to create something that is not only natural but has zero calories and tastes great,” said Jason Santamaria, co-founder and head honcho of Cirrus. “We’re excited for our community to grab a few cans and try something completely new.”

Cirrus will debut on Saturday, April 27 at Second Self’s Atlanta taproom and will be offered in cans for purchase nationwide at drinkcirrus.com, throughout Georgia through Liberator Distributing and in Alabama through Pinnacle Imports. Brick-and-mortar shops that will carry Cirrus initially include Modern Mystic, a family-owned, small-batch metaphysical goods shop inside Ponce City Market, and The Georgia Hemp Company, a purveyor of high-quality hemp products, apparel and more. Visit drinkcirrus.com.