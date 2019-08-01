Cbdelight Partners With Nittany Beverage to Expand Pennsylvania Footprint

TRUMBAUERSVILLE, Pa– Cbdelight (a division of Good Design Inc.) announced that it has partnered with Pennsylvania-based distributor Nittany Beverage to expand the brand’s footprint in Pennsylvania.

Tom Katancik, General Manager of Nittany Beverage remarked: “We’ve been looking for a CBD product that delivers great taste at an affordable price point. You can’t beat delivering 20 mg cbd for $2.99/can. We strictly look for beverages that customers ‘re-order,’ and we found that in cbdelight.”

Ashleigh Baldwin, CEO of Good Design Inc., remarked: “With Chad Merriweather and Kelli Scozzaro working with Nittany’s seasoned team, we’re going to hit it out of the park, while making Nittany’s customers very happy. Cbdleight is the hat trick of cbd drinks: great taste, great price, and with 20mg of CBD we know you’re going to feel pretty good after just one can. We’re excited to partner with Nittany Beverage, especially as we have some new cbd technology in the pipeline. Happy Valley is a great test market because folks are open-minded and inventive.”

Cbdelight is already in hundreds of bars and restaurants where it is promoted as both a cocktail mixer and an alcohol alternative, a rare feat for a soda. Also unlike most sodas, cbdelight appeals to juice bars, coffee shops, spas, gyms and hotel accounts who want to offer an affordable but functional CBD product. Baldwin continued: “Distributors such as Nittany Beverage have a high touch point along with a high level of service. In many markets, cbdelight is one of the first CBD beverages to show up on shelves. It’s definitely the most affordable. Therefore, we want to have a distribution partner who understands our product, and is willing to speak to their customers about the importance of CBD and this emerging category.”

About Nittany Beverage

Nittany Beverage currently services West Central Pennsylvania. It’s an Importing Distributor for many popular and great selling brands with a focus on craft beer. Their love for beer shines through as each of their salespeople are Cicerone Certified Beer Servers. They work closely with brewers to constantly provide their customers with up to date information and great suggestions for product selection. For more information, please go to: nittanybeverage.com .

About cbdelight

Cbdelight is the only nationwide cbd beverage supplier that combines great taste and great performance (20 mg cbd per can) with a great price ($2.99 per can). You can drink cbdelight: as a mixer, on ice, or straight from the can. Cbdelight has all natural ingredients, 20mg broad-spectrum CBD, and offers zero-sugar options. Additional information can be found on the website: drinkcbdelight.com