Cheerwine Holiday Punch Returns to the Carolinas

SALISBURY, N.C.– Cheerwine, the iconic family-owned soft drink from Salisbury, N.C., is ringing in the holiday season by bringing back its seasonal beverage, Cheerwine Holiday Punch, to Carolina grocery stores for a limited time.

Cheerwine Holiday Punch tastes like effervescent holiday “cheer,” and is the perfect blend of Cheerwine, tangy pineapple juice and bright, bubbly ginger ale.

Southern families have been making their own versions of Cheerwine Holiday Punch for generations – well before Cheerwine first released its pre-mixed blend in 2014. This year, Cheerwine partnered with the Carolinas’ most talented mixologists to offer their fresh takes on the regional holiday staple:

Stefan Huebner – Dot Dot Dot in Charlotte: “Carolina Christmas Punch”

Samuel Rouson – Stoke in Charlotte: “Holiday Cheer”

Kel Minton – Soul Gastrolounge in Charlotte: “Krampus Punch”

Kyle Erkes – C. Grace in Raleigh: “Holiday Cheerwiggles”

Shannon Healy – Alley Twenty Six in Durham: “Salisbury Holiday”

Tim Nolan – Fair Witness in Winston-Salem: “Holiday Fizz”

Tim Grandinetti – Spring House in Winston-Salem: “Chef Grandinetti’s Cheerwine Punch Cocktail”

Rolando Pettigrew – Dram and Draught in Greensboro & Raleigh: “Whiskey Smash”

Ryan Hill – Dram and Draught in Greensboro & Raleigh: “Yipee-Ki-Yay!”

Darren Fallon – The Watch in Charleston: “Henny Holidays”

Four of the mixologists will be serving their Holiday Punch creations at their establishments through the holiday season, including The Watch, Dram and Draught, Fair Witness and Spring House while supplies last. Please call the restaurants ahead of time to confirm the Cheerwine Punch cocktails are available.

“Cheerwine Punch has been a ‘uniquely Southern’ tradition for many families for generations. We love seeing how they creatively incorporate Cheerwine and Cheerwine Punch into their special festivities, creating their own drink concoctions, desserts, sauces and so much more” says Joy Harper, the great-great granddaughter of Cheerwine’s founder and vice president of marketing for Cheerwine. “We hope Cheerwine fans will enjoy new creative inspiration this year thanks to the talented Carolina mixologists who created festive new recipes featuring Cheerwine Holiday Punch.”

Holiday Ideas for Cheerwine Fans

For Cheerwine fans, or for those who have family members or friends who love the soft drink, there are numerous “uniquely southern” ways to ring in the holidays:

Cheerwine Gift Ideas: For 2019, Cheerwine is unveiling new gift sets, including the Stocking Stuffer Gift Set, Ultimate Fan Gift Pack and others available on Cheerwine.com. Cheerwine’s new 2019 Cheerwine Ornament and 2020 Calendar are also now available.

Fun Holiday Craft for DIYers: Lynn Lilly of Craft Box Girls partnered with Cheerwine to debut a new, easy do-it-yourself project, turning Cheerwine glass bottles into “Cheer”-filled Holiday Gnomes.

Cheerwine Holiday Recipes: Visit cheerwine.com/recipes to find a library of recipes for everything from Cheerwine Cranberry Sauce to Cheerwine Bourbon Glazed Ham to Cheerwine Bundt Cake.

For more information about Cheerwine, visit cheerwine.com.

About Cheerwine

Created in 1917 by L.D. Peeler, Cheerwine is a one-of-a-kind soft drink with a unique cherry flavor. It is an iconic brand from Salisbury, North Carolina. Owned by the Carolina Beverage Corporation, the 102-year-old company is still privately owned and managed by the same founding family, five generations of whom have worked there. Cliff Ritchie leads Cheerwine as president and CEO. Available in supermarkets, restaurants, mass merchandisers and convenience stores in select states nationwide and cheerwine.com. For more information, follow Cheerwine on Facebook at facebook.com/cheerwine or on Twitter and Instagram @drinkcheerwine.

