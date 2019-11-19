Cirrus Announces New Flavors and Distribution Expansion

ATLANTA— Cirrus, an Atlanta-based cannabidiol (CBD) infused sparkling water company founded by Jason Santamaria and Chris Doyle, also owners of craft brewery Second Self Beer Co., announces three new flavors in its lineup. The first CBD-infused water made in Georgia was originally released earlier this year in two varieties: Pure, an unflavored version, and Waikiki, which features a papaya lychee flavor. The beverage, which contains 10mg of CBD hemp extract per serving, is now available in three new options inspired by destinations around the world:

Ipanema: pineapple + orange; an ode to the famous Brazilian beach and song

Kata: ginger + turmeric; honoring the famous Indian beach with fresh flavors of ginger and turmeric

Key Largo: grapefruit + lime; a nod to the island in the upper Florida Keys

Cirrus also announces that its distribution is expanding in the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic. Fans of the beverage can now find cans of Pure and Waikiki in D.C., Maryland and Virginia through Kysela Brands and all five flavors throughout Georgia, courtesy of Liberator Distributing and in Alabama through Pinnacle Imports. In the Carolinas, Tennessee and Jacksonville, Florida, Cirrus will be distributed by P10 Foods. Consumers across the country will also soon be able to purchase cans by the case with shipping nationwide through the company’s online storefront: drinkcirrus.com.

“We’ve spent a great deal of time carefully crafting these new flavors, and by expanding our distribution, we’re proud to offer the CBD-infused benefits to an even wider audience, ” says Jason Santamaria, Co-founder and Head Honcho of Cirrus.

All Cirrus products are created with the finest, all-natural ingredients containing zero calories and no sweeteners.

Visit drinkcirrus.com, @drinkcirrus