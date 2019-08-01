COCO5 Named Official Sports Drink of Allstate All-America Cup

CHICAGO— Sports hydration brand, COCO5, is excited to announce it has been named the official sports hydration drink of the Allstate All-America Cup, taking place in Orlando, Florida this week.

The Allstate All-America Cup brings together the country’s rising high school soccer stars to compete on a national stage. An elite group of 40 male and 40 female players will compete in the inaugural competition during 2019 MLS All-Star Orlando. The games were played at the University of Central Florida on July 31st and nationally televised live on ESPNU.

As athletic events are increasingly looking for healthier options than traditional sports drinks, COCO5 is a better choice since it offers all-natural hydration with half the sugar as legacy brands, naturally sourced electrolytes and zero artificial ingredients. COCO5 will be provided at all events, practices and games throughout the week, and in the players’ lounge and on their buses. COCO5 branding will appear on all event signage, benches, coolers, refrigerators, materials, and more.

“We are thrilled to bring COCO5 to the amazing athletes of the Allstate All-America Cup,” said David Kroll, CEO of COCO5. “We know COCO5 is already the preferred clean hydration drink for many of today’s active families, top athletes, and we’re excited to also have the opportunity to fuel the student-athletes that represent the future of their sport.”

About COCO5

Founded in 2011, COCO5 was created by professional athletic trainers. After recognizing that the players needed a beverage that absorbed better, the team behind COCO5 created an all-natural sports hydration drink fueled by coconut water, without all the added sugar, additives, and artificial ingredients found in most sports drinks. Today, COCO5 is the drink of choice in more than 60 professional and collegiate locker rooms across North America. Athletes at the highest level choose COCO5 for its clean hydration benefits and naturally occurring electrolytes. Several athletes are directly backing the Company, including Boston Celtics forward Marcus Morris, Washington Wizards forward Markieff Morris and Chicago Blackhawks right wing Andrew Shaw. COCO5 is offered in six refreshing flavors and is available online (COCO5.com) and at key retailers across the Midwest.