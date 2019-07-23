Copper & Kings Launches Way Up West Limited Release

LOUISVILLE, Ky.— Louisville-based Copper & Kings American Brandy Co. announces its latest novel barrel-finished, pure copper pot-distilled American Brandy limited release, Way Up West.

The brandy is five years old, with 30 months of maturation in award-winning American single malt whiskey barrels following 30 months in Kentucky Bourbon barrels. The varietal blend is Copper & Kings’ “Alliance Blend” of classic brandy grapes — Muscat, Chenin Blanc and French Colombard. As with all Copper & Kings’ American Brandy, the spirit is non chill-filtered, nor adulterated with boisé or caramel color.

“How far can American Brandy travel?” asks Copper & Kings Founder Joe Heron. “Well, way, way up West I guess,” says a grinning Heron. “This is a damn fine glass of liquid gold. The lushness of the Pacific Northwest meets the swagger of Kentucky, and crashes quite forcefully into the dimension of exceptional American single malt whiskey. Another adventure and another illustration that you can’t fence Copper & Kings in. This is really, very special American Brandy — a thoughtful expression of fruit distillate, a departure, an adventure, and well worth the trip, and back.”

Master Distiller Brandon O’Daniel describes Way Up West as, “Quite lean and spicy for a brandy, and nicely dry and crisp with just an echo of peat. It has a nice smack of light smoke, a little whiskey like salinity and a touch of salted caramel. And then that long brandy finish. This is just delicious on the rocks, or with a little cold water to open it up and let it bloom.”

Copper & Kings Creative Director Ron Jasin says, “The unique artwork from Justin Kamerer as AngryBlue is a return to a more whimsical illustrated style for us. It has a detail that is very well worth exploring as you savor your drink. There is a story hidden within the art and within the copy. It’s another little adventure for the curious drinker.”

Way Up West American Brandy– $65/750 mL

Available only in select fine retailers across Copper & Kings national distribution footprint and at the distillery.

Copper & Kings American Gin, Brandy, Absinthe and Destillaré liqueurs are double-distilled exclusively in copper pot stills, and are non-chill filtered and unadulterated. The full portfolio of the fine distilled spirits includes:

Copper & Kings American Craft Brandy (90 proof/45% ABV) – $35/750 mL

Copper & Kings American Butchertown Brandy(124 proof/62% ABV) – $60/750 mL

Copper & Kings Floodwall Apple Brandy (90 proof/45% ABV) – $40/750 mL

Copper & Kings Immature Brandy (90 proof/45% ABV) – $30/750 mL

Copper & Kings, The History Of Lovers Distilled Rose Gin(90 proof/45% ABV) – $35/750 mL

Copper & Kings The Moons Of Juniper Gin(96 proof/48% ABV) – $35/750 mL

Copper & Kings, The Ninth Distilled Orange Gin Finished in Destillaré Orange Curaçao barrels (90 proof/45% ABV) – $35/750 mL

Copper & Kings American Dry Gin(92 proof/46% ABV) – $35/750 mL

Copper & Kings American Old Tom Gin(100 proof/50% ABV) – $35/750 mL

Copper & Kings Absinthe Blanche (130 proof/65% ABV) – $55/750 mL

Copper & Kings Barrel Finished Absinthe(130 proof/65% ABV) – $55/750 mL

Destillaré Intense Orange Curaçao (90 proof/45% ABV) – $35/750 mL

Destillaré Intense Pomegranate (90 proof/45% ABV) – $35/750 mL

Destillaré Intense Café(90 proof/45% ABV) – $35/750 mL

Destillaré Intense Chocolat (90 proof/45% ABV) – $35/750 mL

Copper & Kings American Brandy Co. distribution footprint includes the following 36 markets: Alaska, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Washington, Wisconsin and Washington D.C.

About Copper & Kings American Brandy Co.

Copper & Kings uses small batch copper pot-distillation to forge untraditional, non-derivative, pure pot-distilled American apple and grape brandies, absinthe, gin and Destillaré liqueurs that are non-chill filtered with no added sugar, colors, artificial flavors, or synthetic chemicals. The state-of-the-art distillery exclusively focuses on the distillation of brandy-based spirits. Copper & Kings, located at 1121 E. Washington St. in Butchertown, is owned by beverage entrepreneurs Joe and Lesley Heron. For more information, visit copperandkings.com or follow @CopperAndKings on Facebook and Twitter.