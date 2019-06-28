Dig Inn and Green Bee Collaborate on Ginger Mint Lemonade

BRUNSWICK, Maine— Dig Inn, the New York City-based fast casual restaurant known for their farm to table mission of working directly with local farmers and producers, has tapped Maine-based Green Bee to collaborate on custom all-natural beverages.

Green Bee is a producer of beverages made with real ingredients. The company was started by beekeeping husband and wife team, Chris and Lori Kinkade, to provide an alternative to sugary, mainstream sodas. Green Bee collaborated with Dig Inn’s culinary team to introduce its first joint product offering, a Ginger Mint Lemonade.

“We were really excited to learn about Green Bee,” said Taylor Lanzet, Dig Inn’s director of sourcing and sustainability. “We share Chris and Lori’s vision for the food system and believe that their dedication is reflected in the quality of their work. We’re thrilled to be working with them.”

“We are so thrilled to be working with a restaurant group that realizes what you drink and how it is made is just as important as the food it serves,” added Chris Kinkade, co-founder of Green Bee.

The Dig Inn and Green Bee collaboration, Ginger Mint Lemonade, is currently available in all Dig Inn locations and more flavors are expected over time.

About Dig Inn

Dig Inn is a community of chefs, farmers, creatives, activists, and innovators devoted to rebuilding the food system through vegetables. Together, they’re creating a new kind of restaurant group that connects people to good food at an affordable price. Since 2011, they have opened 27 restaurants, partnered with 100+ independent farms, and taught thousands of people how to cook (really cook) in their kitchens. But the journey is just beginning. The next five years will be a period of growth, as the company builds a national footprint and explores new ways to deliver a better food future for generations to come.

About Green Bee

Green Bee is the first soda made with real fresh squeezed juices and sweetened exclusively with honey. Founders Chris and his wife Lori are beekeepers that started making drinks for their family using honey from their own hives as a sustainable alternative to soda. Starting with small batches in their kitchen in 2010, Green Bee has quickly grown into their own production facility for brewing and bottling in Brunswick, Maine. Green Bee stands out as a brand that is changing how people view soda. You can taste their commitment to real ingredients in every sip and feel good knowing that every bottle helps support farmers, beekeepers and honeybees. Its lineup of craft beverages are now distributed to natural food stores, grocery retailers and fine restaurants nationwide.