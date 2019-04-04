Dirty Lemon Launches +retinol Beauty Elixir

NEW YORK— Since debuting the first collagen-infused elixir in 2016, Dirty Lemon continues to push the boundaries of ingestible beauty. This month Dirty Lemon launches +retinol, its latest foray in nutricosmetics and the first-ever drinkable retinol to deliver youthful looking skin, reduce the appearance of fine lines and stimulate natural collagen production.

What is +retinol?

+retinol features a proprietary powerhouse blend developed by Dirty Lemon’s Research & Development team. The innovative ingredients are designed to reduce fine lines and increase skin elasticity while reducing inflammation and redness.

Why Retinol?

Retinol, also known as vitamin A, stimulates the production of fibroblasts (responsible for the constant renewal of healthy skin cells). As we age, skin cell turnover and collagen production decreases, meaning the skin gets weaker and wrinkles begin to appear. An extra boost of retinoic acid, triggered by retinol supplementation, may help to counteract this process.

How Does +retinol Work?

+retinol features “pro-retinols,” a milder form of vitamin A derived from retinyl esters that metabolize in the body as retinoic acid, paired with an antioxidant rich blend of superfoods (Black Cherry, Ginger and Pomegranate).

Does +retinol Contain Any Other Active Ingredients?

Pineapple Juice: potent anti-inflammatory agent used to reduce swollen tissues

potent anti-inflammatory agent used to reduce swollen tissues Ginger: packed with key vitamins and minerals with antibacterial properties

Hibiscus Flower: antioxidant-rich botanical known to reduce oxidative stress and cell damage

When Should I Drink +retinol?

Clinical studies in this area are based on consistent daily use over a 6-12 week test period. Our potent pro-retinol formula contains 100 percent of the daily recommended dose of vitamin A. Do not consume if you are breastfeeding, pregnant or may become pregnant.

About Dirty Lemon

Dirty Lemon was created to meet the evolving taste and preference of the modern consumer. The brand offers a range of innovative, ready-to-drink beverages to improve customers’ everyday routine. Each beverage incorporates high quality, functional ingredients that have been used in the naturopathic space for decades, blended with a base of organic lemon juice, ocean minerals and pink Himalayan pink sea salt (a natural source of electrolytes). Each beverage has less than 30 calories and less than one gram of sugar. The company’s SMS-based distribution technology enables seamless communication with customers and frictionless access to its portfolio of beverages by selling exclusively via text message. Since its unprecedented launch in 2015, Dirty Lemon has sold over two million bottles to more than 100,000 customers worldwide.

About Iris Nova

Founded in 2018, Iris Nova, Latin for “new lens,” is the parent company to Dirty Lemon and the first company in the world to sell its product through a direct-to-consumer conversational commerce (cCommerce) model, which interacts with customers exclusively via text message. Iris Nova’s disruptive distribution strategy enables the company to meet the rapidly evolving tastes and preference of the modern consumer. Iris Nova first introduced this sales channel in 2015 with Dirty Lemon, and has since expanded its portfolio to include The Drug Store, with two additional beverage concepts launching in 2019.