Distribution Roundup: GLOE Ramps Up Retail Activations

GLOE Ramps Up Retail Activations

GLOE Brands will add thousands of new locations for its Organic GLOE Sparkling line, announcing this week it has secured retail authorizations nationwide which will activate over the next two months and bring the company’s total footprint to more than 24,000 doors. The expansion includes Ralph’s, Fred Meyer, Albertson’s Southern California, Von’s, Pavillions, Costco, Lunardi’s, Erewhon, Bristol Farms, Lazy Acres, Duane Reade, Shop-Rite, Target, and more than 4,000 Walmart locations.

Speaking with BevNET, GLOE Brands COO Steve Finn said the sparkling line will begin appearing on shelf throughout March and April, in line with spring resets. While the core Aloe GLOE line was available in about 20,000 stores last year, Finn said the sparkling line — which features turmeric and ginger based flavors — marks a new growth opportunity for the brand.

“The big difference is that now GLOE is a platform, so it’s broader in the number of SKUs per outlet,” Finn said. “We’ve grown from being an aloe based company to a plant-based functional beverage company with both still and sparkling products, so we see it that we now have a platform to grow from.”

Finn said that consumer awareness of aloe is still limited, but the addition of turmeric and ginger has “broadened the scope” for GLOE, as consumers are more willing to try the more familiar flavors. He added that the company is currently developing new flavors and refining the product formula.

GLOE reported 47 percent case growth in 2018, and Finn told BevNET the company’s velocity has increased by 65 percent — largely driven by sampling and other trial-driving promotions with retailers. Finn noted the company is also increasing digital and social promotions, adding that online sales via Amazon are becoming more important for both sales and promotion. He predicted the brand could see “10 or 20 times the growth” for Amazon sales in the near future.

“We feel like we’re at that moment of explosion for the brand, versus just moving along a little bit slower in years past,” Finn said.

In addition to retail, GLOE is also focused on growing its presence in the food service and on-premise channels. Finn said the company’s partnerships with multiple Coca-Cola DSD distributors has helped the brand to grow in that channel nationwide.

“For brands our size, one of the barriers you have is how do you get to those food service outlets where you can really build your brand through trial,” he said. “There’s no better way to do it than through a food service distributor like Coca-Cola…. In those areas [where the brand has Coke distribution], we can focus on the key markets and focus on multiple channels, and I really can’t stress how important that is to where we see the vision for our brand going.”

Celsius Adds Anheuser-Busch Distributors

Fitness drink brand Celsius announced last week distribution agreements with several DSD distributors in the Anheuser-Busch InBev network, including Pepin Distributing, Hensley Beverage Company, and Tri-City Beverage.

“Growing demand for our proven fitness drinks and well-coordinated efforts by our sales team is laying the groundwork for a best in class DSD network for Celsius,” said president and CEO John Fieldly in a press release. “We have made tremendous progress in building out our DSD network which now includes members from three of the largest strategic distribution partners that cover several of the largest markets in the country.”

Celsius also recently added several Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) affiliated independent distributors, including Carolina Beverage, Piedmont Beverage, Quality Beverage, and Choice Beverage USA. As well, the company added MillerCoors distributors LDF Sales & Distribution and DET.

Origin Almond Adds Rainforest Distribution, KeHE

Origin Almond, maker of a line of cold-pressed almond juices, announced last week it has partnered with Rainforest Distribution and KeHE to expand the brand’s footprint in the Mid-Atlantic and Midwest regions.

According to a press release, the Philadelphia-based brand is currently available in Whole Foods Market, MOM’s Organic Market, and Central Market stores.

Koia Adds 530 Target Stores

Plant-based protein beverage brand Koia announced last week it has expanded distribution with Target, adding 530 stores in the Midwest and Northeast regions, as well as Florida. The retail chain will carry five SKUs — Vanilla Bean, Cacao Bean, Coconut Almond, Cold Brew Coffee, and Cinnamon Horchata — and will be sold in the refrigerated section.

“We are working to ensure that consumers across the country are able to purchase Koia wherever they shop, and Target will be a pivotal partner in achieving these goals,” said co-founder and CEO Chris Hunter in a press release. “As the plant-based category continues to gain familiarity and popularity, we are excited to expand our retail availability nationwide into now 5,000 stores with Target.”