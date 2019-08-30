Eclipse CBD-Infused Sparkling Water Launches in Pacific Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. — Eclipse, the Portland-based CBD-infused beverage brand, today announced its product launch across the Pacific Northwest. The beverage, which touts 20mg of CBD per serving in three different flavors, will be immediately available in more than 1,000 stores the Pacific Northwest. Eclipse uses GMP certified ingredients and processing, contains zero sweeteners and zero calories, and comes at a price tag of only $2.99 per 16 oz can.

“With the legalization of hemp came the market opportunity to provide consumers with clean, effective CBD,” says Eclipse CEO Ryan Stroud. “In January of 2019, the sparkling water market spiked 13% industry-wide, totaling $2.2 billion annually. Combine that growth and potential with a burgeoning CBD industry – which is expected to reach $2.2 billion by 2023 – and you have a market ripe for Eclipse.”

Founded by Ryan Stroud and Ryan Maxson, the two have a combined 30 years of experience in the now-overlapping cannabis and food and beverage industries. Stroud is a military veteran with a background that includes public policy development and Fortune 50 consulting. Maxson is a fifth-generation family farmer who recognized early on the value of merchandising his products. After high school, Maxson worked for two years in the West Wing of the White House before returning home and transitioning his family’s long legacy of agriculture into a career in consumer packaged goods.

“Our simple formula and most-tested approach to CBD delivery is what differentiates us in the CBD beverage space,” said Ryan Maxson, Eclipse’s Chief Business Development Officer. “By using only quality ingredients in a fully recyclable can, Eclipse provides consumers with a refreshing beverage they can legally consume at any time no matter the environment.”

Eclipse comes in Cucumber Mint, Mixed Berry, and Lemon Lime, and sustainably sources water from an aquifer deep beneath the Cascade Mountains. The five-ingredient beverage includes carbonated water, natural flavor, sodium benzoate for preservative, citric acid, and CBD. Eclipse uses only high-quality ingredients including CBD isolate to ensure zero THC. Each beverage contains 0 calories, 0 sweeteners, 0g of fat, 30 mg of sodium, and 0g carbohydrates. Eclipse uses GMP-certified ingredients and processing.

About Eclipse

