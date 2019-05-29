Elevator Talk: Agua Rica Offers a Refreshing Take on Aguas Frescas

Our Elevator Talk pitch series showcases up-and-coming food and beverage brands within the industry. Meet the founders behind the hottest brands hitting the market and hear their plans to stand out on shelves. You can catch this series on BevNET and Instagram TV, with new pitches shared every week.

Julian Hakim is a partner at Agua Rica, a modern aguas frescas brand that aims to bring the traditional Mexican treat to the drink isle in a natural way. The startup brand which launched just four months ago crafts its lineup of beverages using all natural and non-gmo ingredients with real cane sugar. Agua Rica is distributed in the San Diego area and is open to working with strategic partners than can help them expand into additional markets.

Beverage startup? Practice your pitch and share your story with the industry.

Apply to Pitch >>