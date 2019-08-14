Elevator Talk: Beauty Gourmet Supports Women’s Wellness Naturally

Our Elevator Talk pitch series showcases up-and-coming food and beverage brands within the industry. Meet the founders behind the hottest brands hitting the market and hear their plans to stand out on shelves. You can catch this series on BevNET and Instagram TV, with new pitches shared every week.

Kris Ravenscroft is the co-founder and CEO of Beauty Gourmet, a company that creates sparkling wellness teas for women. The company’s first product line is Glitter Tea, which is sparkling tea that contains ayurvedic ingredients like Amla extract, adaptogens and antioxidants, while maintaining low sugars, calories and caffeine. Beauty Gourmet is targeting busy women that are 30 to 50 years old and often put their family and career first. Through her personal journey Ravenscroft identified the need for a beverage that helped women look and feel their best in an effortless way. The brand is pre-launch and is looking to partner with an investor that can fund their inventory and go-to-market strategy while also bringing beverage industry experience.

Beverage startup? Practice your pitch and share your story with the industry.

Apply to Pitch >>