Elevator Talk: UbU Makes Hemp The Star of Its New Functional Tonics

Our Elevator Talk pitch series showcases up-and-coming food and beverage brands within the industry. Meet the founders behind the hottest brands hitting the market and hear their plans to stand out on shelves. You can catch this series on BevNET and Instagram TV, with new pitches shared every week.

Carlos Ponce is the co-founder and CEO of UbU Beverages, a company that offers sparkling functional tonics without any sugar, sweeteners or caffeine. The brand’s energy and hemp tonics deliver antioxidants, prebiotics and electrolytes, aiming to serve the active Gen X consumer. UbU launched in 2017 and is now available in nearly 100 stores across Los Angeles and Orange County, and is also sold online. The company just opened its second round of funding and is seeking $2.5M to help support growth and distribution.

