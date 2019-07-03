Elevator Talk: Upwell Wants to Uplift Consumers with Hemp Infused Sparkling Water

Our Elevator Talk pitch series showcases up-and-coming food and beverage brands within the industry. Meet the founders behind the hottest brands hitting the market and hear their plans to stand out on shelves. You can catch this series on BevNET and Instagram TV, with new pitches shared every week.

Upwell Beverages makes flavored sparkling water infused with broad spectrum hemp extract. Mark Niederhaus is the co-founder of the startup brand, which aims to differentiate with its zero sugar offerings. The beverage is delivered in aluminum cans and features QR codes that offer hemp extract data analysis from the production batch. As a newly launched brand, the company is actively looking to develop relationships with distributors, with the goal of growing the brand nationally.

