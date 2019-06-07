Elmhurst Expands Hemp Creamer Line with New Flavors

ELMA, N.Y.– Elmhurst 1925, maker of simple, nutritious and incredibly delicious plant-based nut and grain milks, is excited to announce the expansion of its Hemp Creamer line with new crowd-pleasing flavors: French Vanilla, Hazelnut and Golden Milk. Joining Original Unsweetened Hemp Creamer, the new Hemp Creamer flavors are crafted with just five simple ingredients, including real hemp cream. The new on-trend creamers are an easy and delicious way for anyone to enjoy the goodness of hemp in their morning or afternoon coffee.

“Given the outpour of positive response to our Original Unsweetened Hemp Creamer, we’ve expanded the line with approachable and trending options that offer a rich experience in creaminess and taste,” said Peter Truby, Vice President of Marketing at Elmhurst 1925. “Created simply with just five ingredients, including real hemp cream, these new flavors offer a heightened taste experience while delivering the same benefits of the Original Unsweetened Hemp Creamer.”

Elmhurst French Vanilla, Hazelnut and Golden Milk Hemp Creamers are made using five simple ingredients and without added gums, emulsifiers, carrageenan or oils. The three new flavors also contain 350 mg of omega-3 ALA per serving and only one gram of sugar, and are vegan, gluten-free, Non-GMO Project Verified, dairy-free and OU kosher. Elmhurst Hemp Creamers are perfect for pouring and stirring into hot and iced coffee, creating light foam for lattes and cappuccinos, and more.

Like all Elmhurst products,Hemp Creamers are crafted through a unique HydroRelease method.Using just water, this process separates the components of a nut, grain or seed before reassembling them as a creamy, beverage-ready emulsion, maintaining the full nutrition of the source ingredient without added gums or emulsifiers. All Elmhurst plant milks are certified vegan, gluten-free, Non-GMO Project Verified, dairy-free, OU kosher and made without artificial flavors, carrageenan, gums or other emulsifiers.

Elmhurst Hemp Creamers are available in 16-oz. cartons with an SRP of $6.99. French Vanilla, Hazelnut and Original Unsweetened Hemp Creamer are available now online and will be coming soon to Fairway Market, Sprouts Farmers Market and Central Market this summer. Golden Milk Hemp Creamer will be available online and on store shelves in July 2019. Additional Elmhurst plant milk varieties can be purchased in natural and traditional grocers nationwide, including Whole Foods Market, Wegmans, Bristol Farms, Gelson’s, Publix, Fairway Market, Shaws and more, plus online at Elmhurst1925.com and Amazon.com. To learn more about Elmhurst’s plant-based milks, please visit elmhurst1925.com.

About Elmhurst 1925

Elmhurst 1925 makes simple, nutritious and incredibly delicious plant-based nut and grain milks. Elmhurst was founded in 2017, but the company’s roots date back to 1925. Originally Elmhurst Dairy, the multigenerational, family-run organization operated for almost a century under Max Schwartz and son Henry. After a meeting with plant nutrition pioneer, Dr. Cheryl Mitchell, Henry made a progressive pivot and decided to close his famous dairy plant and found Elmhurst Milked. All Elmhurst plant milks are created through a unique HydroRelease method, which uses water to harness the full nutritional content of raw nuts, grains, and seeds. Nutrients are separated and recombined naturally to form a smooth, creamy beverage without the use of added gums or stabilizers. All Elmhurst varieties have six ingredients or less, no added gums or emulsifiers, and up to four times as many nuts as other leading brands. To learn more about Elmhurst, please visit elmhurst1925.com, or find us Facebook and Instagram.