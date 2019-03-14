Expo West 2019: Honest Tea Co-Founder Talks Growing Product Family

Over two decades since its founding, Honest Tea now stands as one of the elder statesmen of the organic beverage market. With the support of its parent company Coca-Cola, the brand has expanded beyond its signature iced teas into categories like sports drinks and juices, creating a growing brand platform around better-for-you drinks in a variety of formats.

In this interview recorded at Natural Products Expo West 2019, BevNET managing editor Martin Caballero caught up with Honest Tea co-founder Seth Goldman to discuss recent company updates and innovations aimed at growing the brand’s reach with consumers of all ages. Goldman spoke about how Honest’s new organic juice drink aims to “build the continuum” as kids grow up, as well as the retail impact of having the brand’s premium glass bottle teas distributed via Coke’s network. He also talked about Honest’s ongoing efforts to improve product sustainability, the brand’s innovation pipeline, and how it is working to “democratize organics.”