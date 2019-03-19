Expo West 2019: Verve Coffee Moves “Flash” Forward

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Verve Coffee Roasters has turned away from cold brew, and it’s not looking back.

In November, the Santa Cruz, Calif.-based roaster and retailer changed its process to “Flash Brew,” in which coffee is brewed hot in an oxygen-free environment before being flash-chilled and infused with nitrogen. Flash brewing has replaced traditional cold brewing across the brand’s cafe, wholesale and keg operations, and has also provided it with a launchpad into the growing ready-to-drink coffee market: Verve’s flash brew is currently available in a single SKU in 9.5 oz. cans.

Speaking with BevNET managing editor Martin Caballero at Natural Products Expo West 2019, Verve co-founder Colby Barr discussed why he believes flash brew can help the company disrupt the crowded RTD coffee category and explained how it will create a strong brand identity around the concept. He also spoke about how Verve’s cafes help fuel its RTD innovations, which include the launch of single origin and decaffeinated SKUs, as well as experiments in blending with plant-based milks.