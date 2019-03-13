Expo West 2019 Video Recap: CBD, Oat Milk Driving Beverage Innovation

Over the course of four days last week in Anaheim, Calif., beverage brands from across the country and the world gathered for Natural Products Expo West 2019. With over 330 beverage brands exhibiting, the show represents one of the best opportunities to see how major consumer trends and market forces are shaping the industry, as well as how companies of all sizes are responding to the changing landscape with innovative new products and brand positioning.

In this video shot at the show, BevNET founder and CEO John Craven and managing editor Martín Caballero discuss some of the notable trends and new products seen at this year’s Expo West, including the proliferation of CBD and hemp-infused drinks, why oat milk has emerged as the hottest category in the plant-based milk segment, and how leading kombucha brands are pushing the category closer to mainstream audiences and retail channels.