Expo West Gallery: Hemp + CBD Drinks

Is 2019 the “Year of CBD”? Walking the show floor at Natural Products Expo West 2019, held last week in Anaheim, Calif., it was hard to argue otherwise. In the wake of the passage of the 2018 Farm Bill in December, which legalized the cultivation and production of industrial hemp on a federal level, beverage makers are seizing the opportunity to jump into a category estimated to reach $22 billion in sales by 2022, according to cannabis market research firm Brightfield Group.
From ambitious startups to established category leaders, CBD and hemp-based beverages were everywhere at Expo West this year, spanning across the spectrum of formats, functionality and flavor. In this slideshow gallery, we highlight some of the notable hemp-based and CBD-infused drinks from Expo West 2019.
Vita Coco
Vita Coco shared an early look at a CBD-infused sparkling coconut water in a 12 oz. can that is reportedly set to launch this July. The product contains 20 mg of full spectrum hemp oil.
California Juice Co.
One of several new 2.2 oz. organic juice shots showcased by California Juice Co., Releaf contains 100 mg of full spectrum hemp extract (courtesy of Ojai Extractions), along with coconut water, Hawaiian turmeric, lemon, ginger, honey, black pepper oil and cayenne.
BluePrint Organic
One of the early entrants into cold-pressed juice, BluePrint Organic is now making inroads into the CBD space with two new enhanced wellness shots: Gut Instinct and Tuck In & Good Night.
Drink420
The simply named Drink 420 is a line of low-calorie flavored sparkling waters that contains 15 mg of CBD per can. The product is currently available in the United Kingdom in two flavors -- Wild Berries and Elderflower Lime.
Hempi
Available in two function-forward SKUs -- Sleep and Awake (with 40 mg of caffeine) -- the two new 2.5 oz. shots from Hempi each contain adaptogens and 10 mg of CBD per shot.
Lumen
New brand Lumen showcased its two varieties of 2 oz. cold-pressed hemp juice elixirs - Restore (with ashwagandha) and Immune (with turmeric).
Reed's
One of several new products introduced by Reed’s at the show, the brand’s new Wellness Ginger Beer with Hemp Extract is available in Original and Zero Sugar varieties in 10 oz. slim cans.
Weller
Hemp-based snack company Weller shared samples of its first foray into the beverage category: a just-launched three-SKU line of flavored sparkling water enhanced with 25 mg of hemp-derived CBD.
Elmhurst
Plant-based milk specialists Elmhurst 1925 brought its new line of hemp-based creamers to Expo West. Made with real hemp cream, the Unsweetened variety will be available this month in 16 oz. cartons for a suggested retail price of $4.49.
Navitas
Combining 20 mg of hemp-derived CBD with organic functional ingredients, the new four-SKU line of 2.5 oz. wellness shots from Navitas is available in Calm (pictured) (acai lemonade), Bliss (goji berry), Focus (matcha ginger) and Restore (turmeric citrus) varieties.
4Pure
420Pure, a new line of shots from organic lemonade brand 4Pure, contains 10 mg of full spectrum CBD per 2.5 oz. single-serve bottle. Each flavor -- Blueberry Lemonade, Raspberry Lemonade and Pure Lemonade -- contains between 25 and 30 calories.
Cadence Cold Brew
Wisconsin-based cold brew coffee brand Cadence shared samples of its nitrogen-infused ready-to-drink CBD coffee, available in a single unsweetened flavor.
Oki
First announced in September 2018, Canadian brand Phivida shared samples of its Oki line of hemp-infused beverages. The brand offers iced teas (pictured) and functional waters. Both lines contain 10 mg of active hemp extract per 16 oz. bottle.
H2Rose
Rose water beverage H2Rose shared a look at a new mango flavored variety enhanced with CBD.
Happy Moose Juice
San Francisco-based cold-pressed juice maker Happy Moose shared a look at Wildflower Press, a "stress relief tea" that contains 15 mg of CBD per 12.5 oz. bottle.