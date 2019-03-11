Expo West Gallery: Hemp + CBD Drinks

Is 2019 the “Year of CBD”? Walking the show floor at Natural Products Expo West 2019, held last week in Anaheim, Calif., it was hard to argue otherwise. In the wake of the passage of the 2018 Farm Bill in December, which legalized the cultivation and production of industrial hemp on a federal level, beverage makers are seizing the opportunity to jump into a category estimated to reach $22 billion in sales by 2022, according to cannabis market research firm Brightfield Group.

From ambitious startups to established category leaders, CBD and hemp-based beverages were everywhere at Expo West this year, spanning across the spectrum of formats, functionality and flavor. In this slideshow gallery, we highlight some of the notable hemp-based and CBD-infused drinks from Expo West 2019.