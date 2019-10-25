Former Co-Founder and CEO of Dixie Brands Joins Viridian Capital’s Advisory Board

NEW YORK– Viridian Capital Advisors is pleased to announce that Mr. Tripp Keber has joined its advisory board. Mr. Keber is widely considered one of the most prominent business leaders in the cannabis industry. Mr. Keber is recognized as an established branding expert in the adult use and medical cannabis spaces. He was previously the co-founder and CEO of Dixie Brands Inc., a cannabis centric branding company. Dixie is known worldwide for its namesake cannabis-infused beverages and infused products such as Dixie Elixirs & Edibles, Aceso and Therabis. Dixie’s human and pet Full Spectrum Hemp Oil wellness brand platforms respectively, as well as hundreds of other cannabis products.

Mr. Keber has served as a director for several cannabis industry organizations, including the National Cannabis Industry Association, the Marijuana Policy Project, and the National Association of Cannabis Businesses. Currently Keber is Managing Director for Right Side Advisory Services LLC, a hemp and cannabis centric advisory firm that specializes in both private and public companies in the United States and abroad. He has also held many C-level positions in realty, communications and other industries. Keber has a BS in Political Science from Villanova University and currently resides in Denver, CO with his family. Additionally, Keber is involved in several charitable organizations located within his community including his support of military veterans suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder.

Tripp Keber commented, “Over the past 5 years I have watched Scott Greiper and his team build Viridian into the leading capital, M&A and strategic advisory practice, and a true thought leader in the market. I believe that Viridian provides an excellent platform for me to utilize my skills and experience.”

Scott Greiper, President and Founder of Viridian Capital stated, “As more of Viridian’s client assignments involve capital, strategy and M&A within the branded products space, Tripp’s experience and success will bring tremendous value to our practice and our clients.”

About Viridian Capital Advisors, LLC

Viridian Capital Advisors is a leading cannabis and hemp-focused advisory firm that executes investment banking transactions through its broker-dealer, Bradley Woods & Co. Ltd. (Member FINRA/SIPC). We are a data- and market intelligence-driven firm that provides investment, M&A, corporate development, and investor relations services to emerging growth companies and qualified investors in the cannabis sector. Our banking practice, through broker-dealer Bradley Woods & Co. Ltd. (Member FINRA/SIPC), provides capital and M&A to fund the growth of our clients, while our advisory practice helps to position and build their businesses. Our team’s decades of high level operating and transactional experience on Wall Street in a variety of emerging sectors, allows Viridian to provide comprehensive strategic and financial solutions that assist cannabis enterprises in realizing their full potential.

Marijuana remains illegal under federal law. The federal government does not recognize marijuana to have any medicinal value. Marijuana cultivation, possession, consumption, sales, and distribution are illegal under federal laws and also certain state laws. Investors in cannabis may be subject to law enforcement actions. Please note that there are differences in marijuana laws from one state, county, or city to another. Furthermore there are substantial risks associated with investing in cannabis companies, including, without limitation, changes in applicable laws, rules, and regulations, risks associated with the economic environment, the financing markets, and risks associated with the company’s ability to execute on its business plan.