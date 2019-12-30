Gallery: December’s New Products

Soylent Soylent The latest launch from meal replacement brand Soylent is Stacked, an energy drink formulated with nootropics including L-theanine and caffeine. Each 11 oz. bottle contains 180 calories, 3 grams of sugar and 15 grams of plant protein and is available in 12-packs for $30 online.

PepsiCo PepsiCo Earlier this month, PepsiCo announced the April 2020 launch of Pepsi Café, combining Arabica coffee with Pepsi cola. Pepsi Café will be available in 12 oz. slim cans in Original and Vanilla flavors.

Olipop Olipop The fourth flavor in BevNET Best of 2019 award winner Olipop’s line of prebiotic tonics is Classic Root Beer, now available online and launching next month in retailers including Fred Meyer in the Pacific Northwest. The suggested retail price is $2.49 per 12 oz. aluminum can.

Sated Sated Keto and Co. has expanded its Sated brand of keto shake mixes with the launch of Sated Ready-to-Drink. Vanilla and Chocolate varieties of the drink are now available in 6-packs and 18-packs online.

LaCroix LaCroix LaCroix revealed its latest flavor innovation on social media this month: LimonCello. The lemon liqueur-inspired flavor, which the brand describes as “The Extravagance of Delicious,” will be available next year.

Naked Naked In January 2020, Naked will expand its smoothie line with Tropical Guava, a blend of guava with pineapple, kiwi and orange. Tropical Guava will be available in 15.2 oz. bottles for a suggested retail price of $3.39.

SipCozy SipCozy SipCozy is a new non-alcoholic, hemp-infused rosé wine sourced from vineyards in Central California. SipCozy contains 40 mg of broad-spectrum hemp extract per bottle and 45 calories per 6 oz. serving, and is available online for $18.

Recess x Opening Ceremony Recess x Opening Ceremony Hemp-infused sparkling water brand Recess, a recent BevNET Best of 2019 award winner, collaborated with clothing retailer Opening Ceremony on a limited edition can design. The cans are now available at Opening Ceremony’s New York City and Los Angeles store locations.

Keef Keef Cannabis-infused food and beverage brand Keef debuted a rebrand with a new logo, label and product names. The new look will be first introduced to its beverage lines available in California and Colorado before expanding to its full portfolio next year.

Cusa Tea Cusa Tea Organic instant tea brand Cusa Tea launched its first herbal tea line, available in three functional varieties: Everyday Wellness, Deep Doze and Slim Savvy. The new caffeine-free line can be purchased in 10-packs for $9.99.

Chameleon Chameleon First showcased at Natural Products Expo East 2019 in September, cold brew maker Chameleon is officially launching several new innovations this month, including new flavors of canned cold brew and lattes. The cold brew in Black and Churro varieties available at Whole Foods nationwide, as are the two dairy-free oat milk lattes, Maple and Dark Chocolate. Also, two flavors of whole milk lattes, Cinnamon Dulce and Original, are sold at Walmart nationwide.

Gatorade Gatorade Gatorade released its first-ever caffeinated beverage this month, BOLT24 Energize. Hitting shelves in early 2020, the new line -- available in Strawberry-Lemon, Orange-Passion Fruit and Cherry-Lime varieties -- contains between 50-75 mg of caffeine per 16.9 oz. bottle, depending on the flavor. BOLT24 Energize will be available for a suggested retail price of $2.19 per unit.

Sol-ti Sol-ti Sol-ti has expanded its SuperShot line with two new launches: ENERGY+ and IMMUNI-C. ENERGY+ contains 60 mg of organic caffeine along with goji berry, lemon and green apple. IMMUNI-C is made with 333 mg of camu camu (containing vitamin C and antioxidants) along with raspberry, lemon, ginger and green apple. Both are available online in 24-packs of 2 oz. glass bottles.

Mad Pony Mad Pony Health and wellness retailer GNC announced the launch of Mad Pony Energy, a new energy drink sold exclusively in stores and on its website. Mad Pony Energy contains 200 mg of caffeine and zero sugar, and is available in individual 16 oz. cans or 12-packs in three varieties: Cherry Berry, Orange Mango and Watermelon.

Jack Link's Jack Link's Protein snack brand Jack Link’s is expanding into beverages with the launch of a new premium Bloody Mary mix line in collaboration with SPOOKY Craft Cocktails. The four SKU line will hit Midwest retailers in early 2020 at a suggested retail price of $6.99.

Perrier Perrier Carbonated mineral water maker Perrier collaborated with Los Angeles-based artist duo DABSMYLA to create a new limited edition colorful design in canned packaging, which will be available at retailers nationwide in January.