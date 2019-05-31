Gallery: May’s New Product Launches

As spring turns to summer, beverage makers from across a range of categories are launching a slate of new products aimed at quenching consumers’ thirst during the hot weeks and months ahead. In this gallery, we highlight a handful of the notable new products introduced to market or announced in the past month, including new packaging formats for Natalie’s Orchid Island Juice and CHERRISH, an imported flash-brewed coffee from one of Japan’s top RTD brands, and protein-packed chocolate milk versions of two classic candy bars.

Brew Dr. Kombucha Brew Dr. Kombucha Brew Dr. Kombucha is releasing a limited edition package of its Love flavor in celebration of Pride month. The rainbow-wrapped cans will be released in collaboration with The Trevor Project, a worldwide suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization aimed at serving the LGBTQ community. The new cans will be on sale at Target, New Seasons, Safeway/Albertsons, and Kroger locations starting on June 1.

Boss Coffee Boss Coffee Japanese beverage conglomerate Suntory is bringing its flagship ready-to-drink coffee to American audiences with the broad launch of Boss Coffee. The line, which highlights the use of flash-brewed coffee, will be available in 12-packs of 8 oz. cans in two varieties: black and cafe au lait.

Teavana Teavana Teavana has added a new flavor to its lineup of sparkling craft iced teas: Blood Orange Mango White Tea. A blend of white tea, orange peel, champagne mango and a touch of cane sugar, the new flavor will be sold for a suggested retail price of $2.39.

CHERRISH CHERRISH CHERRISH, a line of ready-to-drink cherry juice-based beverages, has introduced a new 3 oz. “to-go” pouch format for its three SKUs: Cherry Pomegranate, Cherry and Cherry Blueberry.

Earth's Own Earth's Own Canadian plant-based beverage maker Earth’s Own has released a new chocolate oat milk available in 1.75 liter multi-serve and 250 ml single-serve formats. The flavor uses 50% less sugar than regular chocolate milk and includes 4 g of protein per serving.

LIFEAID LIFEAID Timed for the summer season, functional drink maker LIFEAID has released two new products: FITAID ZERO and FITAID RX ZERO, both of which contain zero calories or sugar and are sweetened with stevia and monk fruit. The new items are available for sale in 24-packs through the company’s website and in 12 oz. cans at select retailers and gyms.

Mood33 Mood33 Cannabis beverage brand Mood33 has released a new SKU — Peace — which combines 20 mg of CBD with 2 mg of THC.

Natalie's Orchid Island Juice Co. Natalie's Orchid Island Juice Co. Natalie’s Orchid Island Juice Company announced earlier this month its plans to transition to PET packaging for its 8 oz., 16 oz. and 32 oz. bottle sizes.

Oatsome Oatsome Oatsome is the latest brand to jump into the increasingly competitive oat milk category. Available in a one liter carton, the product is organic and free from any added gums or stabilizers.

BodyArmor BodyArmor Sports drink brand BodyArmor entered the powdered mix category this month with the launch of two flavors — Fruit Punch and Orange Mango — in 3.56 pound bags designed to be used with five gallons of water.

Q Mixers Q Mixers Brooklyn-based mixer brand Q has added Elderflower Tonic to its permanent roster of flavors. The SKU is available to on-premise accounts in 6.7 oz., 500 ml and 750 ml glass bottles, as well as 7.5 oz. cans. The product is also available through Amazon.

Simple Life Simple Life California-based Simple Life Beverages this month announced the launch of a new line of flavored teas and waters infused with hemp extract. The three new lines — Yerba mate tea, green tea, and infused water, each of which are comprised of multiple flavors — include 10 mg of hemp extract per 16.9 oz. bottle.

Chameleon Cold-Brew Chameleon Cold-Brew The latest release from Chameleon Cold-Brew combines its signature organic cold brew coffee with oat milk in two flavors sweetened with cane sugar: original and dark chocolate. Available in 46 oz. multi-serve bottles, the suggested retail price for both SKUs is $6.99.

Nestlé Nestlé Nestlé is translating two of its most well-known chocolate bars — Snickers and Twix — into protein-infused (14 g per 14 oz. bottle) low-fat milk drinks. Both flavors will be available at convenience stores nationwide starting this month for a suggested retail price of $2.49 each.

UbU UbU Launched this month in the U.S., UbU offers two varieties of organic sparkling functional tonics. UbU Organic Natural Energy, available in Yuzu & Lotus Flower and Citrus & Ginger flavors, contains 5 calories, no caffeine and is made with baobab, agave, ginseng, and vitamins. Meanwhile, UbU Hemp Tonic contains 25 mg of CBD.