H2 Beverages Launches Hydrogren-Infused CBD Drinks Line

PLANO, Texas – H2 Beverages, Inc. announced today three new additions to its line-up of hydrogen-infused beverages. Hydrogen-infused, full spectrum, THC-free, CBD beverages in Blue Raspberry, Lemon/Lime and Fruit Punch. The products will join H2Bev’s portfolio of hydrogen-infused beverages, alongside H2Bev + Vitamins, H2Bev Lemon-Lime, Beet-Power, Hydro Shot and Hydro Brew Teas. All of the company’s products are formulated to promote wellness, recovery and performance.

“We continue to bring our hydrogen-infusion technology to the functional beverage category where the effects of the hydrogen can enhance rapid reduction of inflammation, increased bioavailability and longer lasting effects of the products,” said CEO Kurt Ruppman.

With an ability to adjust the infused hydrogen levels up to five parts per million (ppm), H2Bev expects the innovations to continue.

“We are committed to building the H2Bev brand, but we remain open to teaming with existing beverage brands to bring hydrogen infused products to the marketplace,” Ruppman added.

About H2Bev

H2Beverages, Inc. is a beverage manufacturer based in Plano, Texas. The company employs its proprietary hydrogen-infusion and other technologies to produce beverages for its own H2Bev brand and for private label customers. The products come in 8.4 fl. oz. cans and can be purchased on-line with the hydrogen infused full spectrum CBD being available later in September. H2 Beverages’ products are targeted to be available in selected retail stores in December.